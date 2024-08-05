Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2024 / 1:39 PM / Updated at 1:36 AM

Tropical Storm Debby: At least 5 dead, 177,000 without power in Florida

By Clyde Hughes & Allen Cone
A 13-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree as Tropical Storm Debby made its way through Florida's Big Bend region. Photo courtesy Levy County Sheriff's Office
A 13-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree as Tropical Storm Debby made its way through Florida's Big Bend region. Photo courtesy Levy County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- At least five people have died as slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby slammed into northern Florida's Big Bend area on Monday as a Category 1 storm and then moved into Georgia.

Debby, packing sustained winds of 80 mph, dumped dumped torrential rain across northern Florida along with life-threatening winds. It reached land at 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Idalia hit a similar area as Category 3 hurricane last August.

The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm at 11 a.m. EDT.

Related

Four deaths were reported in Florida and one in Georgia.

At about 8 a.m., EDT, a tree fell on a mobile Home in Levy County, killing a 13-year-old boy who was hunkered down inside with his family. The county's sheriff's department said the boy was crushed by the tree that severely damaged the home.

There was no report of anyone else being injured in the incident.

Advertisement

Two people, a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy, died Sunday night in Dixie County after the vehicle they were in overturned on U.S.19 while driving through heavy rain produced by Debby. A 14-year-old boy was transported to the University of Florida Health with serious injuries.

The cab of a tractor-trailer fell into the water at the Tampa Bypass Canal early Monday after losing control, killing the driver after being found later Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said. The semi was southbound on I-75 when it lost control and hit a barrier before its cab fell into the canal.

A 19-year-old teenager died in Moultrie, Ga., after a tree fell on the side of a house Monday afternoon, according to Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock. Moultrie is located about 200 miles south of Atlanta.

As Debby slows down, it is expected to bring heavy flooding from heavy rain in Florida and Georgia on Monday with some forecasts predicting up to 20 inches in Savannah, Ga.

Debby created havoc on power, with PowerOutage.us reporting 300,714 locations without power in Florida and another 24,880 in Georgia early Monday. The numbers were down to 149,392 in Florida and 24,382 in Georgia at 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Packages with 70 pounds of cocaine washed up on a Key West Beach , a top official with the U.S. Border Patrol said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared a state emergency in 61 of 67 counties on Thursday, said damage assessment teams will be in the field Tuesday.

Debby "did not bring the catastrophic hurricane-force winds that we've seen in previous storms like Hurricane Ian and Michael, but it has and continues to produce lots of water," DeSantis said at the state's Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

"We are going to see flooding, particularly in the northern part of the state, (so) be very careful. Don't go out into flood waters. There can be hazards, debris and downed electrical cables. Please do not go driving if roads are underwater."

As of 3 p.m. Monday, all airports in the state were open.

On Monday, President Joe Biden approved emergency declaration requests from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Earlier Biden approved a declaration for Florida.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday signed an order.

Vice President Kamala Harris has postponed a campaign event planned for Savannah, Ga. on Friday because of Debby.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Weakened Tropical Storm Debby heads for southeast U.S.
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Weakened Tropical Storm Debby heads for southeast U.S.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A weakened Tropical Storm Debby was over southeastern Georgia early Tuesday as it inched its way toward the U.S. southeastern coast after making landfall in Florida on Monday.
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Five Columbia students have filed a lawsuit against a dozen groups, as well as Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Ilhan Omar, over anti-Israel protests at the ivy League university.
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not face charges for dumping a bear cub carcass in New York's iconic Central Park in 2014.
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man remains in jail after he allegedly threatened to light Vice President Kamala Harris' house on fire and to "personally pluck out her eyes," according to a charging document.
Hospitality workers' union endorses Kamala Harris
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hospitality workers' union endorses Kamala Harris
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The hospitality workers' union on Monday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president despite former President Donald Trump's effort to woo restaurant and hotel workers by promising to make their tips tax-free.
Defense Department: U.S. personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Defense Department: U.S. personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Several U.S. personnel have been injured in a suspected rocket attack on U.S. and coalition forces at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, a Defense Department spokesperson reported Monday, according to media outlets.
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate with prosecution in Ariz. elector case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate with prosecution in Ariz. elector case
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis has reached a deal with prosecutors in Arizona's 2020 election subversion case to cooperate and testify against other defendants in exchange for charges being dropped.
Federal judge calls Google 'monopolist,' says it violates U.S. antitrust laws
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge calls Google 'monopolist,' says it violates U.S. antitrust laws
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday ruled that Google violated U.S. antitrust law as a monopoly in search and text advertising.
Labor Department awards $800K for workers to aid in wildfire recovery in New Mexico
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Labor Department awards $800K for workers to aid in wildfire recovery in New Mexico
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced an initial award of $800,000 to support workers needed in the cleanup and recovery activities in response to the South Fork and Salt wildfires in Mexico.
Adult-use marijuana sales to begin in Ohio tomorrow
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Adult-use marijuana sales to begin in Ohio tomorrow
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- This week the residents of Ohio will be able to begin buying marijuana for recreational purposes at select dispensaries across the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initiative
Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initiative
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC's Central Park
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC's Central Park
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement