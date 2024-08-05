Trending
Aug. 5, 2024 / 8:02 PM

Defense Department: U.S. personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base

By Sheri Walsh
Al Asad Air Base in Iraq where the Defense Department reported Monday that "several U.S. personnel were injured" in a suspected rocket attack. File Photo courtesy of Department of Defense/Army Sgt. Julio Hernandez
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Several U.S. personnel have been injured in a suspected rocket attack on U.S. and coalition forces at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, a Defense Department spokesperson reported Monday, according to media outlets.

"Initial indications are that several U.S. personnel were injured," the spokesperson told ABC News, NBC News and CNN. "Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

Officials have not released the extent or number of injuries.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the attack, according to a White House readout of a meeting Monday in the Situation Room on escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again," the president wrote Monday in a post on X.

"We also discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing."

The reported attack comes as Iran vows revenge on Israel for last week's assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Fouad Shukr, Hezbollah senior military commander and founding member of the Iran-backed group. The Israel Defense Forces has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh's death.

"They will see the result of their mistake," Iranian General Hossein Salami warned after Haniyeh's death. "They will see when, how and where they will get their response."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Defense Department reported Monday it continues to move vessels and aircraft in the Middle East to protect American forces and increase the defense of Israel.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke Sunday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to show the United States' support for Israel's security and right to defend itself against Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, Houthis and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups, according to deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh.

"They discussed U.S. force posture moves that the department is taking for defense and deterrence," Singh told reporters Monday, "and reinforced the need to de-escalate broader tensions in the region, to include strong support for Gaza cease-fire and hostage-release deal."

