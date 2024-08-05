Trending
Aug. 5, 2024 / 8:13 PM

Hospitality workers' union endorses Kamala Harris

By Allen Cone
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. on July 22, 2024. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. on July 22, 2024. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The hospitality workers' union on Monday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president despite former President Donald Trump's effort to woo restaurant and hotel workers by promising to make their tips tax-free.

UNITE HERE has made a commitment of members to knock on more than 3.3 million doors for Harris in swing states that include Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina.

The presumptive Democratic nominee has earned endorsements from United Auto Workers and AFL-CIO, of which the restaurant and hotel workers are members. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention where Trump was nominated but the union hasn't yet endorsed anyone.

"Our members cannot afford to go back to Donald Trump's disastrous leadership," UNITE HERE President Gwen Mills said in a news release. "Another Trump presidency would mean four chaotic years of defending against his attacks on unions, working people, immigrants, women and others.

"With Kamala Harris as president, workers will continue to move forward, organize their workplaces, and secure good wages and benefits. She has consistently demonstrated her commitment to labor rights and social justice, ensuring that every worker has a fair shot at the American dream. We've seen the blueprint for a second Trump administration in Project 2025, which aims to crush labor unions and hurt working families -- we will not go back. It's up to us to do our part to deliver victory in this race and UNITE HERE is ready to hit the doors."

The union represents nearly 275,000 workers in the hotel, gaming, food service, manufacturing, textile, distribution, laundry, transportation and airport industries.

The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 in Las Vegas has 60,000 members.

In Las Vegas on June 9, Trump proposed excluding tips from federal income taxes. Both of Nevada's Democratic senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, have supported Trump's idea.

The union said plans to continue advocating for better wages and working conditions for hospitality workers

The Biden administration says tipped workers would be better off with a higher minimum wage.

Harris is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas on Saturday with her still-unnamed running mate

