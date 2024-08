A view of smoke from the South Fork Fire as seen from Capitan, N.M., on June 19. Wildfires began in Otero County on June 17 and spread to more 25,000 acres. Photo by Ramsay de Give/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced an initial award of $800,000 to support workers needed in the cleanup and recovery activities in response to the South Fork and Salt wildfires in Mexico. Wildfires began in Otero County on June 17 and spread to more 25,000 acres of mountain forest land. Also, about 1,400 structures and 500 homes were destroyed in Lincoln and Otero counties and on the Mescalero Tribe Reservation.

An estimated 8,000 people in Ruidoso were under a mandatory evacuation. Two people died.

The Lincoln County Medical Center was evacuated, too.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a major disaster declaration on June 20.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier declared a state of emergency and ordered the evacuations for Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

The declaration makes available additional state funds and resources to manage the crisis.

The U.S. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 of up to $2 million allows the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions to provide people with temporary cleanup and recovery jobs.

Funding also enables the state to provide training and services to individuals in the affected communities.

The National Interagency Fire Center's August's report noted average temperatures and substantial precipitation mean New Mexico won't have a high fire risk for the month.