Aug. 4, 2024 / 3:04 PM

Boy dies after bounce house mishap at Maryland baseball game

By Mark Moran
A file photo of a bouncey castle, presumably like the one at the baseball game. File Photo courtesy of Pixabay
A file photo of a bouncey castle, presumably like the one at the baseball game. File Photo courtesy of Pixabay

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy is dead and another child was injured after wind gusts blew a play bounce house 15 to 20 feet into the air at a professional baseball game in Maryland Friday night, officials said.

The inflatable play house was set up in the right field stands of Regency Furniture Stadium at the game between the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the York Revolution, teams in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Emergency responders were already at the stadium manning the baseball game. They, along with trainers from the baseball teams and volunteer first responders in attendance, tended to the children, county officials said.

The 5-year-old victim, from La Plata, Md., was taken to Children's Hospital but pronounced dead later that night, officials said. The second child was airlifted to the hospital with what were reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.

"We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time," Charles County Government Commissioner President Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, said in a statement.

"We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care."

The Blue Crabs canceled Saturday's game and the team is offering counseling and support to families, players and fans who attended the game.

"Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured," said Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."

