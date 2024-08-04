Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2024 / 6:57 PM

11 firefighters among 14 injured in massive NYC blaze

By Mark Moran
FDNY firefighters respond to a 2 alarm fire that started at Essex Card Shop on Avenue A in New York City in January 10, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
FDNY firefighters respond to a 2 alarm fire that started at Essex Card Shop on Avenue A in New York City in January 10, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Fourteen people were injured, including 11 FDNY firefighters, in a massive New York City blaze that engulfed 7 homes in Queens, officials said Sunday.

Dozens of residents remain displaced following the late afternoon fire Saturday.

More than 200 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics responded to the fire, which fire crews were able to bring under control in about two hours, officials said.

The fire started just after 4pm Saturday at a two-story residence at 88-21 Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens Village. It quickly spread to 7 buildings and jumped immediately to a five alarm fire, according to FDNY officials.

"This was a very fierce fire, and it spread to seven buildings and into the rear and garage area," FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer told local media.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross said dozens of people were displaced and that the organization had registered seven households - consisting of 22 adults and 10 children - for emergency assistance, including temporary lodging and financial assistance.

No official cause of the blaze has been released, but officials reported that propane tanks had exploded in the back of the initial site of the fire, accelerating the blaze, FDNY officials said. The official cause remains under investigation.

In addition to the burned remains of the houses, there were several cars charred down to the bare metal in the alleyway behind the residences.

