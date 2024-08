One deputy was killed and two others were injured during an ambush shooting in Lake County, Fla. Friday evening. Photo courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- One deputy was killed and two others were injured during an ambush shooting in central Florida. Two suspects were found dead inside the home in Eustis, north of Orlando in central Florida, while a third suspect was taken to the hospital. Advertisement

All three deputies were rushed to a nearby hospital with one eventually dying from injuries sustained during the attack. A second remained in critical condition while the other's injuries were less severe, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell told reporters at a Saturday morning news conference.

Grinnell called it a "very violent scene" and said deputies that responded after the initial call faced at one point a "hail of gunfire" after arriving at the home.

Deputies were originally responding to an unrelated call when they were alerted to a disturbance at a nearby home.

They "saw what appeared to be the back door kicked in, and they could hear a disturbance inside of that home," Grinnell told reporters.

Deputies approached the home not expecting gunfire.

"They were ambushed," Grinnell said during the news conference.

The first deputy was shot after entering the home while the two others were reportedly injured while attempting to rescue their colleague.

Advertisement

Authorities have not speculated on a motive for the attack.