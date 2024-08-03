Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2024 / 3:42 PM

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes Apple stake by nearly half

By Don Jacobson
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett has slashed firm's holdings in Apple by nearly half since December, according to its second quarter financial statements released Saturday. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett has slashed firm's holdings in Apple by nearly half since December, according to its second quarter financial statements released Saturday. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has slashed its stake in Apple by nearly 50%, according to financial documents filed Saturday after technology stocks across the board took a beating.

The value of Berkshire Hathaway's holdings in Apple dropped from $174 billion in December 2023 to $84 billion in June, according to Berkshire's second-quarter earnings report. The number of shares held by the Omaha, Neb.-based conglomerate dropped from 790 million to 400 million.

Advertisement

The aggressive move surprised market observers as contrary to Buffett's well-known philosophy of holding investments for the long term and added to the gloom surrounding tech stocks generally following their broad-based rout on Friday.

Although Buffett's massive sell-off of Apple shares came while stock indexes were peaking in recent months, news of his move came after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had reeled into correction territory, shedding 10% from its record-high set just weeks ago.

Related

"You could conclude this is another sell signal," Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan told Bloomberg. "This was a far higher level of selling activity than we were expecting."

Apple stock closed at $219.86 on Friday after posting earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations, but other individual tech stocks were pounded Friday as investors reacted to a weaker-than-expected jobs report and the unemployment rate jumping to 4.3% -- its highest rate since 2021.

Advertisement

The data sparked widespread fears the Federal Reserve has waited too long to lower interest rates while fighting once-rampant inflation and may have triggered a recession.

During Friday's rout, chip maker Intel lost more than 27%, Snap fell 26%, Lumen Technologies lost 6% and Tesla fell about 3%.

Latest Headlines

Northeast U.S. to see weekend thunderstorms, tropical precipitation next week
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Northeast U.S. to see weekend thunderstorms, tropical precipitation next week
After one storm moves through this weekend with locally heavy rain that can trigger flooding in the Northeast, a second storm, which could receive a boost from the tropics, will hit the region with more rain next week.
Weather provides temporary help as California's Park Fire continues to spread
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weather provides temporary help as California's Park Fire continues to spread
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The weather overnight helped fire crews make inroads against the Park Fire in California, state officials confirmed Saturday.
Defense secretary nixes plea agreement for accused 9/11 'mastermind' and 2 others
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense secretary nixes plea agreement for accused 9/11 'mastermind' and 2 others
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Three accused terrorists being held in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, won't avoid the death penalty for their alleged contributions to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Trump, Vance prepare to hold rally at same Atlanta venue as Harris
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump, Vance prepare to hold rally at same Atlanta venue as Harris
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance were set to hold a campaign rally Saturday in the same Atlanta arena where presumptive Democratic opponent Kamala Harris held a similar event earlier this week.
U.S. military enhancing Middle East naval presence ahead of possible retaliation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. military enhancing Middle East naval presence ahead of possible retaliation
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United States is sending additional naval resources to the Middle East as it braces for the likelihood of a retaliatory attack by Iran after the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran.
Trump says he's agreed to September Fox News debate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump says he's agreed to September Fox News debate
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump says his campaign has agreed in principle to a new debate with Vice President Kamala Harris set to be broadcast on Fox News on Sept. 4.
Florida deputy killed, two injured in 'ambush' attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida deputy killed, two injured in 'ambush' attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- One deputy was killed and two others were injured during an ambush shooting in Lake County, Fla.
$4B settlement offer for Maui wildfire victims announced
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
$4B settlement offer for Maui wildfire victims announced
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A proposed $4 billion offer would settle lawsuits filed by homeowners, business owners and others a year after a wildfire ravaged Maui, Hawaii, and killed more than 100.
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has sued Tesla CEO and X social media platform owner Elon Musk for $35 million over a content partnership between the two that fell apart this spring.
Death of Black man while restrained by Milwaukee hotel guards ruled homicide
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Death of Black man while restrained by Milwaukee hotel guards ruled homicide
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The death of an unarmed Black man while being restrained by hotel security guards in Milwaukee two months ago is a case of homicide, medical examiners determined Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump, Vance prepare to hold rally at same Atlanta venue as Harris
Trump, Vance prepare to hold rally at same Atlanta venue as Harris
Sens. Wyden, Paul introduce bipartisan bill to abolish military draft
Sens. Wyden, Paul introduce bipartisan bill to abolish military draft
Death of Black man while restrained by Milwaukee hotel guards ruled homicide
Death of Black man while restrained by Milwaukee hotel guards ruled homicide
At least 32 killed, 63 wounded in Somalia beach attack
At least 32 killed, 63 wounded in Somalia beach attack
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement