Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has slashed its stake in Apple by nearly 50%, according to financial documents filed Saturday after technology stocks across the board took a beating.
The value of Berkshire Hathaway's holdings in Apple dropped from $174 billion in December 2023 to $84 billion in June, according to Berkshire's second-quarter earnings report. The number of shares held by the Omaha, Neb.-based conglomerate dropped from 790 million to 400 million.