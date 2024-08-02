Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2024 / 12:51 PM

Two men sentenced for separate sexual assaults on flights to Seattle

By Simon Druker
Two men were sentenced to prison terms after convictions for abusive sexual contact of young women aboard two separate flights to Seattle, one operated by Emirates and the other by Alaska Airlines. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Two men were sentenced to prison terms after convictions for abusive sexual contact of young women aboard two separate flights to Seattle, one operated by Emirates and the other by Alaska Airlines. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Two men were sentenced to prison terms after convictions for abusive sexual contact of young women aboard two separate flights to Seattle.

The Justice Department announced the sentences Friday against Abhinav Kumar, an Indian citizen and Desmond Bostick, of Federal Way, Wash., while also noting the area is seeing an increase in this type of criminal behavior.

Advertisement

Kuman was given a 15-month prison sentence after being found guilty in May of abusive sexual contact with a 17-year-old high school student. Bostick was sentenced to nine months after pleading guilty in April of assault with intent to commit a felony for groping a 24-year-old woman.

Both incidents occurred on flights bound for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Related

"The Western District of Washington continues to see an increase in cases involving sexual assault aboard aircraft, and we have a zero-tolerance policy," U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a statement issued by the Justice Department.

Advertisement

"These cases demonstrate that there are real consequences for this predatory behavior. Those who prey on passengers on flights coming to Seattle face prosecution and loss of their freedom."

Kumar used a blanket in an attempt to conceal his hand as he repeatedly groped the breast of the 17-year-old girl asleep next to him on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Seattle in February. She initially rebuffed Kumar's advances and requests to meet for coffee at a later date.

The Justice Department said the victim initially "froze" after the assault but then told her family, who were seated nearby, what had happened. The family then told the crew and Kumar was arrested after the plane landed.

Prosecutors had initially asked for a sentence of 21 months citing the woman's age.

"Kumar took advantage of a vulnerable 17-year-old girl by assaulting her while she was asleep. He reached inside her shirt to stroke her bare breast and stopped his assault only when a flight attendant was approaching," the Justice Department statement reads.

"Not only did he demonstrate gross disregard for others' bodily privacy and cause lasting trauma for the victim, but he has never acknowledged his crime nor demonstrated any understanding that he may not use girls for his personal gratification."

Advertisement

Bostick ultimately pleaded guilty after he was indicted following his admission sexual motivation played a role in his assault of a 24-year-old stranger sitting next to him on an Alaska Airlines flight from San Diego to Seattle in June of 2023.

The 25-year-old repeatedly grabbed the woman as she stood in front of her seat to let another passenger get into the aisle of the plane. Both Bostick and his victim were seated in the last row of the plane at the time.

Bostick left the airport after the flight landed but was eventually located by the FBI and taken into custody.

"Bostick assaulted a young woman while she sat isolated on a plane in flight. He repeatedly groped her while she was stuck in the middle seat of the back of an airplane with nowhere to go," prosecutors wrote in their submission at sentencing.

"Sexual offenses on airplanes are a serious problem. General deterrence is important so that potential offenders consider the risk of consequences if they are caught. This court should order a sentence that communicates to both Bostick and other potential offenders that abusive sexual contact is a serious crime that will be met with meaningful consequences."

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead handled sentencing in both cases

"To characterize your conduct as a 'lapse of judgement' would be to divorce your conduct from its true ugliness," Whitehead said during Bostick's sentencing.

Latest Headlines

Park Fire now fourth largest in California history
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Park Fire now fourth largest in California history
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- California's Park Fire Friday became the 4th largest in state history, at 397,629 acres that was 24% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Chevron to move headquarters from California to Texas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chevron to move headquarters from California to Texas
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chevron said Friday it will relocate the company's headquarters from California Texas.
July jobs report: U.S. economy created 114,000 jobs, well below expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
July jobs report: U.S. economy created 114,000 jobs, well below expectations
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy created 114,000 jobs in July, well off Wall Street predictions while revised total in May and June paints worse pictures of the country's hiring, according to the Labor Department in its official report
Harris campaign says it raised $310M in July, more than double Trump campaign
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harris campaign says it raised $310M in July, more than double Trump campaign
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Harris for President campaign said Friday it raised $310 million in July, more than double what the Trump campaign and the RNC raised for the month. The campaign has raised over $1 billion in total.
Pentagon says faulty gear box, pilot error caused Osprey crash in Japan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon says faulty gear box, pilot error caused Osprey crash in Japan
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Pentagon investigation released Thursday has determined that the crash of an Air Force Osprey aircraft in Japan eight months ago that led to a widespread grounding of the hybrid plane was caused by a "catastrophic fail
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A college student visiting the Grand Canyon is dead after suffering what park rangers described as an "accidental fall."
Americans released by Russia greet Biden, Harris on U.S. soil
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Americans released by Russia greet Biden, Harris on U.S. soil
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Three American citizens released in a historic prisoner swap with Russia arrived in the United States late Thursday and were greeted on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala.
Biden admin. announces plan to pay Western farms to conserve water
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden admin. announces plan to pay Western farms to conserve water
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Thursday it will pay farmers across the Western United States to conserve water.
U.S. recognizes opposition candidate González as winner of Venezuela's election
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. recognizes opposition candidate González as winner of Venezuela's election
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday night recognized opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela's recent presidential election,
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has sued Tesla CEO and X social media platform owner Elon Musk for $35 million over a content partnership between the two that fell apart this Spring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement