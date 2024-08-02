Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2024 / 12:01 AM

Biden admin. announces plan to pay Western farms to conserve water

By Darryl Coote
Declining water levels due to climate change and 20 years of ongoing drought have reshaped Lake Mead's shorelines as seen in this file photo on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to pay farms across the Western United States to conserve water. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Declining water levels due to climate change and 20 years of ongoing drought have reshaped Lake Mead's shorelines as seen in this file photo on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to pay farms across the Western United States to conserve water. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Thursday it will pay farmers across the Western United States to conserve water.

The Department of Agriculture announced the move Thursday, calling it "historic funding" that is expected to conserve some 50,000 acre-feet of water that would have been used across 250,000 acres of irrigated land.

Advertisement

"Agricultural producers are the backbone of rural communities across the West and many of them are struggling under prolonged drought conditions," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

"USDA is taking an 'all hands' approach to help address this challenge, including these new partnerships with irrigation districts to support producers."

Related

The announcement comes as the U.S. Drought Monitor said 35 U.S. states are experiencing moderate or worse drought conditions this week. Nearly 81 million acres of major crops across the country were considered to be experiencing these conditions, it said, up 4.5% from last month.

Western states have been particularly hit hard due to the decade-long drought of the Colorado River, which specifically impacts Arizona and Nevada. California is also experiencing an ongoing multiyear drought.

According to the USDA, the Biden administration will invest $400 million with at least 18 irrigation districts to aid farmers in conserving water while continuing to produce crops.

Advertisement

Each district will receive up to $15 million in awards, which will then make sub-agreements to pay farmers for voluntarily reducing their water consumption while maintaining their production, it said.

The districts are located in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Arizona, California, Washington, New Mexico, Wyoming, Texas, Montana, Colorado and Nevada.

"The needs of producers will determine the specific strategies for water conservation, including irrigation improvements, shifts in management practices, shifts in cropping systems, and other innovative strategies," it said.

"USDA will learn from the diversity of strategies used and identify additional opportunities to maintain and expand water-saving commodity production in the future."

Latest Headlines

U.S. recognizes opposition candidate González as winner of Venezuela's election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. recognizes opposition candidate González as winner of Venezuela's election
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday night recognized opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela's recent presidential election,
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has sued Tesla CEO and X social media platform owner Elon Musk for $35 million over a content partnership between the two that fell apart this Spring.
Senate GOP blocks expansion of child tax credit as parties feud over Vance remarks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate GOP blocks expansion of child tax credit as parties feud over Vance remarks
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A bid by Democrats to pass an expansion of the popular Child Tax Credit already agreed to in the House was blocked by Senate Republicans onThursday amid a feud over remarks by Sen. J.D. Vance about "childless cat ladies.
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Intel is laying off 15,000 workers, 15-percent of its workforce, as part of a sweeping, $10 billion cost cutting measure, the company announced Thursday.
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency preparedness declaration Thursday as a tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 97L headed toward the state's Gulf Coast and showed signs of strengthening.
Alaska, Pacific Northwest to get $105M for continued salmon recovery
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alaska, Pacific Northwest to get $105M for continued salmon recovery
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is investing another $105 million to assist salmon recovery projects in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.
At Arizona border, JD Vance decries Biden-Harris immigration policies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
At Arizona border, JD Vance decries Biden-Harris immigration policies
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ohio Sen. JD Vance on Thursday was in Arizona at the border for a campaign event where he was critical of Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration's border policies.
Latest Fulbright scholars to focus on conservation, arts, climate change
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Latest Fulbright scholars to focus on conservation, arts, climate change
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Five people have received Fulbright-National Geographic Awards to conduct research in Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Iceland, Papua New Guinea, and Sri Lanka, the State Department announced Thursday. 
Trump lawyers again seek recusal of judge in New York hush-money case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump lawyers again seek recusal of judge in New York hush-money case
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former president Donald Trump on Thursday again sought to have the judge overseeing his hush money trial recuse himself even as an appellate court refused to lift his partial gag order in the case.
VA launches expanded burn pit registry with automatic inclusion for many vets
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
VA launches expanded burn pit registry with automatic inclusion for many vets
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The VA on Thursday launched an anxiously awaited redesign and expansion of its Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, established 10 years ago to document possible exposure to toxic substances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, identified as suspect charged in British stabbing attack
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, identified as suspect charged in British stabbing attack
One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
Bush, Obama, wives to help mark 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence signing
Bush, Obama, wives to help mark 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence signing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement