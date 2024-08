Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on July 29. All three indexes were down Friday after the Labor Department's jobs report. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on its way to its worst day since 2022 with a Friday sell-off sparked by the Labor Department's employment report earlier in the day, with the other indexes following suit. The Dow dropped 4% in morning trading going into noontime Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped into correction territory by losing 10% from its record-high set just in July. The S&P 500 lost 6% during Friday morning trading. Advertisement

The Labor Department reported on Friday that the economy created 114,000 jobs in July, well off the Wall Street forecast that he had created 185,000 positions. The same report said that June was not as good as originally thought, adjusting the jobs created that month down 27,000 to 179,000.

The unemployment rate jumped to 4.3%, its highest rate since 2021.

Going into Friday afternoon trading, Big Tech continued to take a hit. Chip maker Intel lost more than 27%, Snap fell 26%, Lumen Technologies lost 6% and Tesla fell about 3%.

The Labor Department's report will be taken into consideration by the Federal Reserve in September, the next time it will consider whether to cut interest rates. The Fed has held steady this year but has given an indication that it may consider cuts even though inflation has yet to reach its 2% benchmark.

