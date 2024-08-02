Park Fire now fourth largest in California history

1 of 3 | California's Park Fire Friday became the 4th largest fire in state history at 397,629 acres. It was 24% contained as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- California's Park Fire Friday became the fourth largest in state history, California fire officials said. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said that the blaze had grown to 397,629 acres and was 24% contained as of Friday morning. Advertisement

"While containment is growing and crews are making progress strengthening control lines, firefighters are actively engaged in fire suppression on more than 200 miles of active fire front," Cal Fire said in a situation summary statement Friday. "Fire continues to burn actively in areas with thick, dry vegetation that is receptive to burning."

Cal Fire said critical weather is expected this weekend in the region of the fire across Butte, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama counties.

"Changes in the weather may bring instability over the Park Fire. Fire activity is expected to be moderated in the morning due to cloud cover, but as the day progresses and clouds lift, incoming thunderstorms in the region could cause fire behavior to become erratic," Cal Fire said.

The Park Fire started when an alleged arsonist pushed a burning car into a gully on July 24.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico was arrested by Cal Fire officers on suspicion of starting the Park Fire.

Advertisement

As of Friday there were 542 destroyed structures and 50 damaged structures in Butte and Tehama counties.

"Steep, remote terrain continues to hamper control efforts. The topography has posed challenges for radio communications," Cal Fire said. "Fire crews continue to fall hazard trees, mop up hot spots, and patrol."

According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, an estimated 1,578 homes and 4,261 people have been evacuated.

Cal Fire Incident Commander Bill See said firefighting crews are getting ready for "what mother nature has to come for us."

Resources deployed against the Park Fire include 6,375 personnel, 41 helicopters, 542 fire engines, 180 dozers, 148 water tenders and 124 crews.

Airborne firefighting tankers are flying fire suppression missions.