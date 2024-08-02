Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2024 / 12:03 PM

Park Fire now fourth largest in California history

By Doug Cunningham
California's Park Fire Friday became the 4th largest fire in state history at 397,629 acres. It was 24% contained as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire
1 of 3 | California's Park Fire Friday became the 4th largest fire in state history at 397,629 acres. It was 24% contained as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- California's Park Fire Friday became the fourth largest in state history, California fire officials said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said that the blaze had grown to 397,629 acres and was 24% contained as of Friday morning.

Advertisement

"While containment is growing and crews are making progress strengthening control lines, firefighters are actively engaged in fire suppression on more than 200 miles of active fire front," Cal Fire said in a situation summary statement Friday. "Fire continues to burn actively in areas with thick, dry vegetation that is receptive to burning."

Cal Fire said critical weather is expected this weekend in the region of the fire across Butte, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama counties.

Related

"Changes in the weather may bring instability over the Park Fire. Fire activity is expected to be moderated in the morning due to cloud cover, but as the day progresses and clouds lift, incoming thunderstorms in the region could cause fire behavior to become erratic," Cal Fire said.

The Park Fire started when an alleged arsonist pushed a burning car into a gully on July 24.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico was arrested by Cal Fire officers on suspicion of starting the Park Fire.

Advertisement

As of Friday there were 542 destroyed structures and 50 damaged structures in Butte and Tehama counties.

"Steep, remote terrain continues to hamper control efforts. The topography has posed challenges for radio communications," Cal Fire said. "Fire crews continue to fall hazard trees, mop up hot spots, and patrol."

According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, an estimated 1,578 homes and 4,261 people have been evacuated.

Cal Fire Incident Commander Bill See said firefighting crews are getting ready for "what mother nature has to come for us."

Resources deployed against the Park Fire include 6,375 personnel, 41 helicopters, 542 fire engines, 180 dozers, 148 water tenders and 124 crews.

Airborne firefighting tankers are flying fire suppression missions.

Latest Headlines

Two men sentenced for separate sexual assaults on flights to Seattle
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Two men sentenced for separate sexual assaults on flights to Seattle
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Two men were sentenced to prison terms after convictions for abusive sexual contact of young women aboard two separate flights to Seattle.
Chevron to move headquarters from California to Texas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chevron to move headquarters from California to Texas
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chevron said Friday it will relocate the company's headquarters from California Texas.
July jobs report: U.S. economy created 114,000 jobs, well below expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
July jobs report: U.S. economy created 114,000 jobs, well below expectations
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy created 114,000 jobs in July, well off Wall Street predictions while revised total in May and June paints worse pictures of the country's hiring, according to the Labor Department in its official report
Harris campaign says it raised $310M in July, more than double Trump campaign
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harris campaign says it raised $310M in July, more than double Trump campaign
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Harris for President campaign said Friday it raised $310 million in July, more than double what the Trump campaign and the RNC raised for the month. The campaign has raised over $1 billion in total.
Pentagon says faulty gear box, pilot error caused Osprey crash in Japan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pentagon says faulty gear box, pilot error caused Osprey crash in Japan
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Pentagon investigation released Thursday has determined that the crash of an Air Force Osprey aircraft in Japan eight months ago that led to a widespread grounding of the hybrid plane was caused by a "catastrophic fail
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A college student visiting the Grand Canyon is dead after suffering what park rangers described as an "accidental fall."
Americans released by Russia greet Biden, Harris on U.S. soil
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Americans released by Russia greet Biden, Harris on U.S. soil
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Three American citizens released in a historic prisoner swap with Russia arrived in the United States late Thursday and were greeted on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala.
Biden admin. announces plan to pay Western farms to conserve water
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden admin. announces plan to pay Western farms to conserve water
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Thursday it will pay farmers across the Western United States to conserve water.
U.S. recognizes opposition candidate González as winner of Venezuela's election
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. recognizes opposition candidate González as winner of Venezuela's election
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday night recognized opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela's recent presidential election,
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has sued Tesla CEO and X social media platform owner Elon Musk for $35 million over a content partnership between the two that fell apart this Spring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement