Aug. 2, 2024 / 2:45 PM

Harris clinches enough delegate votes to win Democratic presidential nomination

By Doug Cunningham
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough delegate votes to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination. Harris said she was honored to become the presumptive nominee and will officially accept the nomination next week. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough delegate votes to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination. Harris said she was honored to become the presumptive nominee and will officially accept the nomination next week. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough delegate votes to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and the Harris campaign announced Friday.

Democratic National Committee leader Harrison said during a virtual event of Harris supporters, "I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday."

Harris said during the virtual event, "I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States. I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting period is closed."

Harris is making history as the first Black woman and first Asian American to become the presidential nominee of a major political party in the United States.

Harris said Democrats, united as one party, will celebrate the historic moment together at the Chicago national convention August 19-22.

Her campaign released a statement Friday that said, "After unifying the party and generating unprecedented enthusiasm from across the broad and diverse coalition that sent her and President Biden to the White House, Vice President Harris secured the support of the majority of Democratic National Convention delegates in a vote that began yesterday. In a critical election year with sky-high stakes, this moment is historic for the Democratic Party and the country."

In the campaign statement, Harris added, "The tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and staff has been pivotal in making this moment possible. And your dedication cannot be overstated."

She described the Democratic campaign and her vision as she seeks the presidency.

"We believe in the promise of America: the promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice -- not just for some, but for all. And, ultimately, in this election -- you all have heard me say many times -- we each face the question: What kind of country do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear, and hate? And the beauty of our democracy is we each, every one of us, has the power to answer that question. And that is why I say, and know, the power is with the people," Harris said in a statement.

Democrat convention delegates are voting virtually by email or phone. The delegate vote started Thursday morning and will end Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

Harris told the delegates, "As your future president, I know we are up to this fight, and when we fight, everyone will say, we win."

With President Joe Biden's endorsement after he decided to leave the race, Harris has clinched the nomination in just 12 days in a re-energized Democratic Party.

Her campaign announced Friday that the Democratic fundraising total for the party's presidential run has surpassed $1 billion, with $310 million raised in July alone, more than twice what the Trump campaign raised in July.

Harris will soon name her choice for vice president to complete the Democratic ticket.

Top contenders are Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

