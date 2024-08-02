Trending
Aug. 2, 2024 / 10:39 AM

Harris campaign says it raised $310M in July, more than double Trump campaign

By Doug Cunningham
The Kamala Harris presidential campaign reported Friday that it has had the best grassroots fundraising month in presidential history, raising $310 million in July. That's more than double the $139 million reported by the Trump campaign. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign said Friday it raised $310 million in July.

The campaign said the fundraising total included $200 million in the week after President Joe Biden ended his bid on July 21 and endorsed Harris' bid for the presidency.

"This is a history-making haul for a candidate who will make history this November. The tremendous outpouring of support we've seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November," Harris for President Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

The campaign said it had raised $1 billion in the funding cycle which it touted as "the fastest a presidential campaign has crossed the $1 billion threshold in presidential history."

The Harris campaign said the $310 million it raised in July was "the strongest grassroots month in presidential campaign history and powered by a surge in new support. Two-thirds of the record-shattering haul came from first-time donors."

"From historic grassroots fundraising to hundreds of thousands of new volunteers, one thing is clear as Vice President Harris continues to prosecute the case against convicted felon Donald Trump - voters are fired up and ready to beat Trump again this November," Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

Over three million donors made more than 4.2 million contributions to Harris. The campaign also said sustaining donors committed to donating regularly grew to half a million, an increase of more than 50%.

In July 94% of the Harris campaign donations were under $200.

Team Harris also reported $377 million in cash on hand which it said was the largest ever war chest at this point in the cycle" adding it was $50 million more than former Donald Trump's campaign had on hand at the end of July as the $310 million was more than double what Trump raised for the month.

"We raised $139 million dollars in July alone. We now have a whopping $327 million cash on hand," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump's campaign brought in massive money hauls after his felony convictions that had eclipsed Biden's campaign fundraising and Democratic fundraising was constricted after Biden's performance in the debate in June.

When Harris replaced Biden in the presidential campaign, Democratic fundraising soared.

Trump's $139 million July total was likely boosted by support after the failed assassination attempt and the staging of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Harris' fundraising amounts are historic with an outpouring of grassroots energy and rapid support across her campaign as well as for the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

Democrats, according to the Harris campaign, are using the explosion of support to fund over 260 coordinated campaign offices and more than 1,400 coordinated staff across the battleground states.

A $50 million paid media campaign will target audiences through the Democratic National Convention. The campaign has also welcomed more than 170,000 new volunteers.

