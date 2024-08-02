Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2024 / 11:24 AM

Chevron to move headquarters from California to Texas

By Doug Cunningham
Chevron announced Friday it will move the company's corporate headquarters from California to Texas. Chevron was sued in 2023 by California, accused by the state of decades of creating climate change-related harm. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Chevron announced Friday it will move the company's corporate headquarters from California to Texas. Chevron was sued in 2023 by California, accused by the state of decades of creating climate change-related harm. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chevron said Friday it will relocate the company's headquarters from California Texas.

The oil company said its head quarters will move from San Ramon, Calif., to Houston, Texas after it had been sued by California as the state pushes aggressively to address climate change.

Advertisement

"Chevron Chairman and CEO, Mike Wirth, and Vice Chairman, Mark Nelson, will move to Houston before the end of 2024 to co-locate with other senior leaders and enable better collaboration and engagement with executives, employees, and business partners," Chevron said in a statement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X, "WELCOME HOME Chevron! Texas is your true home. Drill baby drill."

Related

California sued Chevron and other oil companies in 2023 for engaging in what California Attorney General Rob Bonta called "a decades-long campaign of deception and creating statewide climate change-related harms in California."

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth charged the suit benefitted lawyers and politicians.

"Climate change is a global issue," Mr. Wirth said during a Bloomberg interview."It calls for a coordinated global policy response, not piecemeal litigation that benefits attorneys and politicians."

Chevron said the relocation of its headquarters will have "minimal immeidate relation impacts to other employees based in San Ramon."

Advertisement

The company said it expects "all corporate functions" to migrate to Houston over the next five years.

Chevron also announced leadership changes Friday.

Executive Vice President for Oil, Products and Gas Nigel Hearne will retire, replaced by Chevron Vice Chairman Mark Nelson.

Rhonda Morris is retiring as vice president and chief human resources officer at Chevron. Michelle Green will succeed her.

Colin Parfitt, vice president Midstream, is also retiring. He was responsible for Chevron's shipping, pipeline, power and energy management and supply and trading operating units.

Latest Headlines

July jobs report: U.S. economy created 114,000 jobs, well below expectations
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
July jobs report: U.S. economy created 114,000 jobs, well below expectations
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy created 114,000 jobs in July, well off Wall Street predictions while revised total in May and June paints worse pictures of the country's hiring, according to the Labor Department in its official report
Harris campaign says it raised $310M in July, more than double Trump campaign
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Harris campaign says it raised $310M in July, more than double Trump campaign
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Harris for President campaign said Friday it raised $310 million in July, more than double what the Trump campaign and the RNC raised for the month. The campaign has raised over $1 billion in total.
Pentagon says faulty gear box, pilot error caused Osprey crash in Japan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon says faulty gear box, pilot error caused Osprey crash in Japan
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Pentagon investigation released Thursday has determined that the crash of an Air Force Osprey aircraft in Japan eight months ago that led to a widespread grounding of the hybrid plane was caused by a "catastrophic fail
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A college student visiting the Grand Canyon is dead after suffering what park rangers described as an "accidental fall."
Americans released by Russia greet Biden, Harris on U.S. soil
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Americans released by Russia greet Biden, Harris on U.S. soil
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Three American citizens released in a historic prisoner swap with Russia arrived in the United States late Thursday and were greeted on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala.
Biden admin. announces plan to pay Western farms to conserve water
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden admin. announces plan to pay Western farms to conserve water
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Thursday it will pay farmers across the Western United States to conserve water.
U.S. recognizes opposition candidate González as winner of Venezuela's election
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. recognizes opposition candidate González as winner of Venezuela's election
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday night recognized opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela's recent presidential election,
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has sued Tesla CEO and X social media platform owner Elon Musk for $35 million over a content partnership between the two that fell apart this Spring.
Senate GOP blocks expansion of child tax credit as parties feud over Vance remarks
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate GOP blocks expansion of child tax credit as parties feud over Vance remarks
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A bid by Democrats to pass an expansion of the popular Child Tax Credit already agreed to in the House was blocked by Senate Republicans onThursday amid a feud over remarks by Sen. J.D. Vance about "childless cat ladies.
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Intel is laying off 15,000 workers, 15-percent of its workforce, as part of a sweeping, $10 billion cost cutting measure, the company announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement