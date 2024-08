Wednesday's Powerball lottery jackpot is worth an estimated $154 million after no one matched all six numbers earlier this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Powerball lottery jackpot, worth an estimated $154 million after no one matched all six numbers earlier this week, is up for grabs. Wednesday night's winning numbers were 23, 34, 37, 50, 58 and the Powerball was 7. The Power Play was 2X. Advertisement

The $154 million Powerball jackpot has a cash option of $73.3 million.

There is no word on whether there were any lucky winners Wednesday night, with results still pending.

The last Powerball winner was a lottery player in Ohio who won a $139.3 million jackpot on July 3.

In April, a man battling cancer took home a much larger prize of $1.3 billion. Laos immigrant Cheng "Charlie" Stephan of Portland, Ore., won the fourth-largest grand jackpot in Powerball history and planned to share the winnings with his wife and a friend.