File Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Republican House Education and Workforce Committee Chair Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina Thursday threatened to subpoena Columbia University for more documents in a probe of alleged anti-Semitism on campus. In a letter to the university, Foxx wrote that Columbia has failed to produce items the committee wants. Advertisement

"In many cases, these items were requested months ago. Columbia's continued failure to produce these priority items is unacceptable, and if this is not promptly rectified, the Committee is prepared to compel their production," Foxx wrote.

Republicans on the committee want more information "related to the Gaza Solidarity Encampment involving key Columbia officials including the University's President, Provost, Chief Operating Officer, and Members of the Board of Trustees."

The committee is also seeking personnel records related to student and faculty disciplinary/conduct cases related to alleged anti-Semitic incidents "or conduct related to the Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

The committee told Columbia University it wants the documents, including all notes, summaries or recordings of Board of Trustees meetings and all communications since April 17 by Aug. 8.

The Foxx letter said, Columbia "has failed to comply with the Committee's requests in a timely manner," giving the university a week to fulfill them.

"If these requests are not satisfied by the above deadline, the Committee is prepared to issue subpoenas," she wrote.

The committee's letter said the documents and communications requested "are necessary to understand Columbia's response to anti-Semitism and inform the Committee's consideration of potential legislation concerning anti-Semitism at postsecondary institutions."