Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 10:53 PM

U.S. recognizes opposition candidate González as winner of Venezuela's election

By Darryl Coote
Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González has said he has 80% of the tally sheets from Sunday's presidential election and they show that he bested the nation's authoritarian leader, Nicolas Maduro. Photo courtesy of Edumndo Gonzalez Urrutia/Facebook
1 of 2 | Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González has said he has 80% of the tally sheets from Sunday's presidential election and they show that he bested the nation's authoritarian leader, Nicolas Maduro. Photo courtesy of Edumndo Gonzalez Urrutia/Facebook

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday night recognized opposition candidate Edmundo González as the winner of Venezuela's recent presidential election, as the Biden administration plies pressure upon the South American country's authoritarian leader to start peaceful transition talks.

"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential election," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The election was held Sunday. Venezuela's state-run election commission widely known as CNE was quick to declare President Nicolas Maduro victor to a third term in office.

Advertisement

After the election results were announced, Maduro claimed victory and González rejected the results. Pro-democracy protests have erupted nationwide, resulting in 711 arrests and 11 deaths, according to the Foro Penal human rights group.

The CNE and Maduro have yet to provide proof of the election results, while the opposition has published more than 80% of the tally sheets it received directly from polling stations that Blinken said indicate González was elected president "by an insurmountable margin."

Many nations have come out in support of González with the United States being the most significant powerbroker. However, it stopped short of recognizing González as president of Venezuela as the former Trump administration had of former opposition leader Juan Guaido following the Caribbean nation's presidential election of 2019, after which the U.S. led a failed attempt to oust Maduro.

The Carter Center said Tuesday that the election "did not meet international standards of electoral integrity and cannot be considered democratic."

On Wednesday, the Organization of American States, a multilateral regional body of of 34 member countries, including both the United States and Venezuela, published a 22-page report that states figures presented by CNE contain "arithmetical errors" and that the events of the election night "confirm the existence of a coordinated strategy, which has been unfolding over the last few months, to undermine the integrity of the electoral process."

Advertisement

"The evidence denotes an attempt by the regime to disregard the will of the majority expressed at the ballot box by millions of Venezuelan men and women," the report stated.

"The regime of Nicolas Maduro has once again betrayed the Venezuelan people, claiming to respect the will of the people while doing everything possible to manipulate and disregard that will."

Heading into the election, there was cause to worry about its outcome as opposition politicians had been arrested and disqualified from running and Maduro had withdrawn an invitation to European Union election observers.

Human Rights Watch described the election as being "severely marred."

Despite the obstacles, the election was widely viewed at the best chance to unseat Maduro, who has led the country since Hugo Chavez died in 2013. His re-election in 2018 was also met with domestic and international condemnation for being illegitimate.

"Now is the time for the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law and the wishes of the Venezuelan people," Blinken said in the statement.

"We fully support the process of re-establishing democratic norms in Venezuela and stand ready to consider ways to bolster it jointly with our international partners."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has sued Tesla CEO and X social media platform owner Elon Musk for $35 million over a content partnership between the two that fell apart this Spring.
Senate GOP blocks expansion of child tax credit as parties feud over Vance remarks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate GOP blocks expansion of child tax credit as parties feud over Vance remarks
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A bid by Democrats to pass an expansion of the popular Child Tax Credit already agreed to in the House was blocked by Senate Republicans onThursday amid a feud over remarks by Sen. J.D. Vance about "childless cat ladies.
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Intel is laying off 15,000 workers, 15-percent of its workforce, as part of a sweeping, $10 billion cost cutting measure, the company announced Thursday.
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency preparedness declaration Thursday as a tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 97L headed toward the state's Gulf Coast and showed signs of strengthening.
Alaska, Pacific Northwest to get $105M for continued salmon recovery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alaska, Pacific Northwest to get $105M for continued salmon recovery
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is investing another $105 million to assist salmon recovery projects in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.
At Arizona border, JD Vance decries Biden-Harris immigration policies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At Arizona border, JD Vance decries Biden-Harris immigration policies
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ohio Sen. JD Vance on Thursday was in Arizona at the border for a campaign event where he was critical of Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration's border policies.
Latest Fulbright scholars to focus on conservation, arts, climate change
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Latest Fulbright scholars to focus on conservation, arts, climate change
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Five people have received Fulbright-National Geographic Awards to conduct research in Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Iceland, Papua New Guinea, and Sri Lanka, the State Department announced Thursday. 
Trump lawyers again seek recusal of judge in New York hush-money case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump lawyers again seek recusal of judge in New York hush-money case
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former president Donald Trump on Thursday again sought to have the judge overseeing his hush money trial recuse himself even as an appellate court refused to lift his partial gag order in the case.
VA launches expanded burn pit registry with automatic inclusion for many vets
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
VA launches expanded burn pit registry with automatic inclusion for many vets
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The VA on Thursday launched an anxiously awaited redesign and expansion of its Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, established 10 years ago to document possible exposure to toxic substances.
Bush, Obama, wives to help mark 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence signing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bush, Obama, wives to help mark 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence signing
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Non-profit America250 said former presidents and first ladies Barack and Michelle Obama and George W. and Laura Bush will be honorary co-chairs of group planning the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, identified as suspect charged in British stabbing attack
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, identified as suspect charged in British stabbing attack
One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
Bush, Obama, wives to help mark 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence signing
Bush, Obama, wives to help mark 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence signing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement