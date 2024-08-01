Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 2:00 PM

Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to lift gag order in N.Y. hush-money case

By Doug Cunningham
A New York appeals court Thursday rejected an effort by Donald Trump to lift a gag order in his criminal trial that found him guilty of 34 felonies. The court kept the gag order in place until Trump's sentencing because "threats received by District Attorney staff after the jury verdict continued to pose a significant and imminent threat." File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
A New York appeals court Thursday rejected an effort by Donald Trump to lift a gag order in his criminal trial that found him guilty of 34 felonies. The court kept the gag order in place until Trump's sentencing because "threats received by District Attorney staff after the jury verdict continued to pose a significant and imminent threat." File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Thursday lost an appeal of a gag order in the criminal trial that resulted in 34 business fraud felony convictions against the former president and current Republican candidate.

That order was imposed to protect prosecutors, court staff and their families from threats triggered by public Trump attacks.

In rejecting Trump's motion to lift the gag order, the appeals court ruling said, "threats received by District Attorney staff after the jury verdict continued to pose a significant and imminent threat."

The New York State Court of Appeals ruling said that the gag order should not be terminated because courts are empowered to protect against the unfair administration of justice and the fair administration of justice includes the critical stage of sentencing.

The court said that, since the criminal action in Trump's case isn't terminated until sentencing, "Justice Merchan did not act in excess of jurisdiction by maintaining the narrowly tailored protections in paragraph (b) of the Restraining order."

Judge Juan Merchan partially lifted the gag order following Trump's criminal conviction and allowed Trump to talk about witnesses and jurors in the case.

But Merchan found that the remainder of the gag order must stay in place, ruling that the district attorney staff covered by the gag order "must continue to perform their lawful duties free from threats, intimidation, harassment and harm" until sentencing."

In rejecting Trump's bid to lift the gag order, the appeals court said court staff needs to be protected from threats triggered by Trump public attacks.

Trump's sentencing was originally set for July but was changed to mid-September following the U.S. Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision.

Merchan will first decide on a Trump motion to dismiss the conviction. If the judge rejects that, sentencing for Trump will be Sept. 18.

The Thursday appeals court decision noted that it had earlier held that, "Justice Merchan properly weighed petitioner's First Amendment rights against the court's historical commitment to ensuring the fair administration of justice in criminal cases, and the right of persons related or tangentially related to the criminal proceedings from being free from threats, intimidation, harassment, and harm."

