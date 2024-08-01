Trending
Aug. 1, 2024 / 7:46 AM

One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres

By Clyde Hughes

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Colorado officials confirmed one death on Wednesday related to the current Stone Canyon Fire, which is 20% contained going into Thursday morning.

The wildfire in the Boulder County area has burned five homes, as the fast-moving fire quickly erupted in size after starting on Tuesday and had reached 1,548 acres. Authorities called for evacuations in portions of Boulder and Larimer counties.

"We did also today discover human remains in one of the residences," Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said, according to CBS News. "So, I can confirm for you that we do have one fatality associated with the fire.

"We're still in the process of trying to figure out exactly what things look like in the most impacted areas of the fire."

The fire, taking advantage of dry conditions and high temperatures, spread through the wildlands that included Loveland, Lyons and Jefferson counties. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called in the Colorado National Guard to assist with the recovery.

Polis said the guard would assist with logistics and road closures, among other things, freeing up firefighters to directly combat the wildfire. He declared disaster emergencies for different areas on Tuesday, prompting state emergency operation plans.

"Additional evacuation orders can be issued at any time," said a message on the City of Boulder Disaster Management website said. "If you see, hear, smell or sense danger, do not wait for an emergency alert to take action to keep yourself safe."

