Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 9:28 AM

Shareholders sue CrowdStrike over IT outage stock price plummet

By Doug Cunningham
CrowdStrike shareholders are suing the company over falling stock prices in the wake of the global IT outage caused by a CrowdStrike software security update July 19. Passengers affected by the IT outage pictured at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, July 19. The suit alleges CrowdStrike made false statements that artificially inflated its stock prices before the outage caused them to plummet. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE
CrowdStrike shareholders are suing the company over falling stock prices in the wake of the global IT outage caused by a CrowdStrike software security update July 19. Passengers affected by the IT outage pictured at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, July 19. The suit alleges CrowdStrike made false statements that artificially inflated its stock prices before the outage caused them to plummet. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lawyers for CrowdStrike shareholders Thursday said they are suing the cybersecurity company over falling stock prices caused by the July 19 global IT outage triggered by a failed CrowdStrike security update.

The law firm Labaton Keller Sucharow said the suit, Plymouth County Retirement Association v. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., alleges that CrowdStrike's statements repeatedly touting the efficacy of its Falcon software program were false and misleading.

Advertisement

The lawsuit alleges CrowdStrike said the company "had instituted deficient controls in its procedure for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers" and that this inadequate software testing created "a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of the Company's customers."

The suit says the outages "could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike."

Related

The suit argues that CrowdStrike concealed the legal risk associated with using its products and that the outage incident lowered stock prices, harming shareholders.

According to the lawsuit, "The CrowdStrike Outage subjected CrowdStrike to substantial legal liability and massive reputational damages."

CrowdStrike share prices fell 11%, to close at $304.96 July 19 in the wake of the outage caused by the company's Falcon platform.

Advertisement

Before the July 19 outage the stock was trading at historic highs between $350 and $390, but it fell to $232 per share afer the outage.

The suit adds that on July 22 after Congress called CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz to testify about the outage, the company's stock rating was "downgraded by analysts such as Guggenheim and BTIG" causing another 13.5% share price drop.

"Plaintiff and the Class have suffered damages that, in reliance on the integrity of the market, they paid artificially inflated prices for CrowdStrike stock," the lawsuit said. "Plaintiff and the Class would not have purchased CrowdStrike stock at the prices they paid, or at all, if they had been aware that market prices had been artificially and falsely inflated by Defendants' misleading statements."

Crowdstrike told PC Magazine it believes "the case lacks merit and we will vigorously defend the company."

Latest Headlines

One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Colorado officials confirmed one death on Wednesday related to the current Stone Canyon Fire, which is 20% contained going into Thursday morning.
'America deserves better,' says Harris after Trump comments on her racial identity
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'America deserves better,' says Harris after Trump comments on her racial identity
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday evening that "America deserves better" after former President Donald Trump attacked her racial identity earlier in the day.
Missouri man imprisoned 34 years released after conviction overturned
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Missouri man imprisoned 34 years released after conviction overturned
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Following 34 years behind bars and nearly two weeks of litigation after being exonerated, Christopher Dunn is a free man.
Powerball jackpot worth $154 million up for grabs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Powerball jackpot worth $154 million up for grabs
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Powerball lottery jackpot, worth an estimated $154 million after no one matched all six numbers earlier this week, is up for grabs.
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
July 31 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent candidate for president, announced Wednesday that his campaign has surpassed more than 1 million signatures to complete petitioning in eight more states.
Four people, three dogs killed in Florida house fire; suspect admits to arson
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Four people, three dogs killed in Florida house fire; suspect admits to arson
July 31 (UPI) -- Four people and three dogs were killed Wednesday when their Florida mobile home was set ablaze in what authorities are calling "an utterly senseless and horrific crime."
United Auto Workers union endorses Kamala Harris for president
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
United Auto Workers union endorses Kamala Harris for president
July 31 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers union announced Wednesday it is endorsing Kamala Harris for president "to build on the Biden-Harris administration's proven track record of standing with the UAW."
S.C. Supreme Court upholds state executions, options on methods of death
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
S.C. Supreme Court upholds state executions, options on methods of death
July 31 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the state could give death row inmates the choice of ending their lives via a firing squad or electric chair and it not be considered cruel and unusual punishment.
Green Power Ranger actor sought for alleged Idaho assault of elderly man
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Green Power Ranger actor sought for alleged Idaho assault of elderly man
July 31 (UPI) -- Nampa (Idaho) Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of former Green Power Ranger actor Hector David Rivera for allegedly assaulting an elderly man using a walker.
Plea deals reached for 9/11 'mastermind,' 2 others
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Plea deals reached for 9/11 'mastermind,' 2 others
July 31 (UPI) -- Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants being held at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba have agreed to plea deals with federal prosecutors, Pentagon officials announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical depression possible for Florida this weekend, NHC forecasters say
Tropical depression possible for Florida this weekend, NHC forecasters say
Norma Padgett, who falsely accused 'Groveland Four' of rape, dies at 92
Norma Padgett, who falsely accused 'Groveland Four' of rape, dies at 92
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
United States pauses $93 million in assistance to Georgia over foreign agent bill
United States pauses $93 million in assistance to Georgia over foreign agent bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement