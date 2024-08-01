Trending
Aug. 1, 2024 / 1:53 AM

Missouri man imprisoned 34 years released after conviction overturned

By Darryl Coote
Christopher Dunn, 52, was released from prison on Tuesday after spending some 34 years behind bars for a crime a judge ruled he did not commit. Photo courtesy of Midwest Innocence Project/Facebook
Christopher Dunn, 52, was released from prison on Tuesday after spending some 34 years behind bars for a crime a judge ruled he did not commit. Photo courtesy of Midwest Innocence Project/Facebook

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Following 34 years behind bars and nearly two weeks of litigation after being exonerated, Christopher Dunn is a free man.

Dunn, 52, exited a St. Louis courthouse on Tuesday night to cheers.

He said there were no words in the dictionary to describe what he was feeling.

"St. Louis, listen: It was 34 years ago that they took me away from you but it shouldn't have been this long nor should it have taken this long for everyone to come forward," he said during a brief press conference following his release.

Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder for the 1990 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers, for which he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Throughout his time behind bars, Dunn maintained his innocence. His conviction was largely based on testimony from two boys who later recanted.

On July 22, A St. Louis judge ordered Dunn's release, stating he was unlawfully convicted of murder. Following the retraction of the testimonies, there was no evidence to support his charges and it was ruled that Dunn's attorneys made "a clear and convincing showing of 'actual innocence.'"

However, he was to remain jailed by an effort headed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey who appealed the decision and ordered the Department of Corrections to not release Dunn.

But on Tuesday, an emergency stay that had barred his release was lifted by the Missouri Supreme Court, paving Dunn's path to freedom.

"I got a life to live now," he said from the courthouse steps. "It's time to move forward."

