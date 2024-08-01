Bush, Obama, wives to help mark 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence signing

America250 Thursday announced that former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush and former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush will be honorary co-chairs of the group marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Photo courtesy of America250

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Non-profit America250 said Thursday that the former presidents and first ladies Barack and Michelle Obama and George W. and Laura Bush will be honorary co-chairs of the group planning the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence signing. A statement from the Obamas said, "America is not the same country it was 250 years ago -- but there are threads that tie us back to the very beginning of it all. Our history plays a big role in shaping the kind of future we hope to create. That's why we could not be more thrilled to serve as Honorary National Co-Chairs of America250."

The Bushes said in a statement, "This milestone is an opportunity to reflect on our history and recommit to our country's founding values. We look forward to working with America250 and our fellow citizens to celebrate the goodness and greatness of the United States of America."

America250 Chair Rosie Rios said both presidential couples will inspire others to take part in the upcoming commemoration.

"As presidents and first adies of the United States, their stories are foundational to the American story," Rios said. "We hope that their unique voices will help encourage everyone to participate in this pivotal commemoration."

Congress established the nonpartisan U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016. It is working with America250, a nonprofit organization, to plan activities for a multi-year commemoration of the anniversary in all 50 states and six U.S. territories.

Among the many projects America250 is overseeing are Our American Story, a national oral history compilation effort to build the biggest oral history understanding of the United States.

A nationwide scholastic contest called America's Field Trip has also been organized to encourage students to reflect on what America means to them and get a chance to have field trip experiences at iconic American historical and cultural sites.

In the fall, the America Gives multi-year program will debut, focused on re-invigorating year-round service in charitable giving, volunteer work and public service.