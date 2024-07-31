Tropical depression possible for Florida this weekend, NHC forecasters say

July 31 (UPI) -- A tropical depression might form this weekend as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

In its 2 p.m. update, the center said the large tropical wave located over the Lesser Antilles continues to be disorganized with showers and thunderstorms, and short-term development isn't expected as the system moves over portions of the Greater Antilles.

Still, forecasters warned that weather conditions are ideal for more development as the system moves west-northwestward toward the Bahamas and Cuba, and there's a 60 percent chance of development in the next seven days.

NHC forecasters urged residents in the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and the southeastern United States to monitor the weather system.

Several weeks ago, Hurricane Beryl stormed into southeast Texas near Houston, killing scores and leaving thousands of residents throughout the Gulf Coast region without electricity for days and weeks.