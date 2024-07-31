Trending
July 31, 2024 / 8:10 PM

Green Power Ranger actor sought for alleged Idaho assault of elderly man

By Mike Heuer

July 31 (UPI) -- Nampa, Idaho, police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of former Green Power Ranger actor Hector David Rivera for allegedly assaulting an elderly man using a walker.

Rivera, 35, allegedly shoved to the pavement an elderly man in his early 60s who was using a walker in a parking lot in Nampa on Friday.

Video footage shows Rivera arguing with the man before approaching him and allegedly assaulting him before getting back into a silver SUV and driving away.

Police said the unidentified elderly man did not suffer any injuries and has sought a warrant for his arrest for a misdemeanor battery charge.

Rivera was scheduled to attend the inaugural Magic Valley Comic-Con Saturday and Sunday at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Nampa Police said they haven't been able to locate Rivera since the incident.

Comic-Con marketing director Larissa Long told local media they learned of the alleged assault on Tuesday and removed his likeness from marketing materials promoting the event.

Rivera deleted his social media accounts following the incident, the New York Post reported.

Rivera goes by the stage name Hector David Jr. and portrayed the Green Power Ranger in films and television shows from 2011 to 2015.

