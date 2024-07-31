Trending
Four people, three dogs killed in Florida house fire; suspect admits to arson

By Darryl Coote
Four people and three dogs were killed in an early Wednesday morning fire in Hillsborough County, Fla. Photo courtesy of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue/Facebook
1 of 4 | Four people and three dogs were killed in an early Wednesday morning fire in Hillsborough County, Fla. Photo courtesy of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue/Facebook

July 31 (UPI) -- Four people and three dogs were killed Wednesday when their Florida mobile home was set ablaze in what authorities are calling "an utterly senseless and horrific crime."

Shawn Gossett, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and arson of a dwelling. He was arrested near the home and told detectives that he was responsible for the fire and had started it with a BIC lighter and some paper towel.

"The details of why and his motive are still being worked out as we work through this investigation," Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer of Hillsborough County told reporters in a press conference.

The mobile home was about 100 yards from South County Line Road in Hillsborough County, which is located just east of Tampa.

Police were called to the residence concerning a house fire at about 12:08 a.m. EDT and found a family of four adults dead inside.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a statement that three victims were removed via a bedroom window. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, it said.

Maurer said Gossett had lived on the property with the family and had been a "friend" of the victims though the specifics of the relationship was not entirely clear.

The manner and cause of death were to be determined, Maurer said, adding that the four adults were unable to exit the building.

"I don't know if whether they were trapped inside but they could not get out," he said. "So, the manner and reason why they couldn't get out, I can't get into that right now. we're still working through that."

Maurer said Gossett had suffered no injuries from the fire and was cooperating with the authorities.

"This is an immense tragedy and one that was senseless," he said. "Detectives are feverishly working on the details and the motive as to why Mr. Gossett did such a thing. But just remember to keep in mind that family. Keep them in your prayers as this community suffered a tremendous tragedy."

