Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 31, 2024 / 2:01 PM

S.C. Supreme Court upholds state executions, options on methods of death

By Clyde Hughes

July 31 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the state could give death row inmates the choice of ending their lives via a firing squad or electric chair.

By giving inmates a choice, the court said, the options should not be considered cruel or unusual, thereby allowing the executions to take place.

Advertisement

The state legislature OK'd such options in 2021 after the Department of Corrections could no longer obtain the drugs needed to carry out lethal injection executions. Death penalty opponents immediately tied up the law in court.

"In the context of the constitutional principle that our state may carry out the death penalty on those on whom it has been lawfully imposed, the choice cannot be considered cruel because the condemned inmate may elect to have the state employ the method he or his lawyers believe will cause him the least pain," Justice John Cannon Few wrote in the majority opinion, according to the Post and Courier.

Four South Carolina death row inmates sued to challenge the law, charging that the state forcing them to pick between the choice was cruel and unusual punishment. A South Carolina circuit court initially agreed, saying the measure violated the prohibition on the infliction of cruel, corporeal, or unusual punishment, ruling it unconstitutional.

Advertisement

The state later said it was able to secure the lethal injection drugs in 2022 after the state legislature passed a "shield statute" to hide the name of the drugs' providers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, suggests cuts to come in September
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, suggests cuts to come in September
July 31 (UPI) -- While the Federal Reserve is may cut interest rates as soon as September, but rates are expected to remain unchanged Wednesday afternoon when the Fed is set to release its latest interest rate decision.
Tropical depression possible for Florida this weekend, NHC forecasters say
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Tropical depression possible for Florida this weekend, NHC forecasters say
July 31 (UPI) -- A tropical depression might form this weekend as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.
ADP: Hiring slowed, economy created 122,000 jobs in July
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ADP: Hiring slowed, economy created 122,000 jobs in July
July 31 (UPI) -- Private nonfarm payrolls increased by 122,000 jobs in July and saw a contraction in small business positions, according to the newest National Employment Report released by the ADP Research Institute on Wednesday.
Trump loyalist Kari Lake wins GOP Senate primary in Arizona
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump loyalist Kari Lake wins GOP Senate primary in Arizona
July 31 (UPI) -- Trump loyalist Kari Lake won the Arizona GOP U.S. Senate primary Tuesday. She will face Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego in November.
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
July 31 (UPI) -- Boeing's board of directors said Friday it has elected Robert K. "Kelly" Ortberg as Boeing's new president and CEO.
Education Department to notify student loan borrowers of debt relief opportunities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Education Department to notify student loan borrowers of debt relief opportunities
July 31 (UPI) -- The Education Department said Wednesday it will begin emailing people with student loan debt to inform them of opportunities for debt relief.
D.C. attorney general sues StubHub over deceptive pricing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
D.C. attorney general sues StubHub over deceptive pricing
July 31 (UPI) -- Washington Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued the ticket reselling platform StubHub, accusing it of tricking customers into paying hefty mandatory fees by withholding the cost until right before payment.
White House announce measures to tackle illegal fentanyl trade
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House announce measures to tackle illegal fentanyl trade
July 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he would issue a national security memorandum directing all federal departments and agencies to concentrate their efforts to stop the flow of fentanyl and other narcotics into the country.
U.S. House warns staff TikTok ban on House-managed phones starts Aug. 15
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. House warns staff TikTok ban on House-managed phones starts Aug. 15
July 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives alerted staffers Tuesday that TikTok, and all products from Chinese Internet firm ByteDance, will be blocked next month on House-managed phones due to national security concerns.
Man executed in parking lot of Philadelphia mosque; police search for suspect, motive
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Man executed in parking lot of Philadelphia mosque; police search for suspect, motive
July 30 (UPI) -- A 43-year-old man was executed Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a Philadelphia mosque, according to authorities who are searching for a suspect and a motive behind the homicide
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Vietnam War's My Lai Massacre leader Lt. William Calley dead at 80
Vietnam War's My Lai Massacre leader Lt. William Calley dead at 80
Project 2025 director steps down amid criticism from Donald Trump
Project 2025 director steps down amid criticism from Donald Trump
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
North Korean escapees urge U.S. to promote human rights, information access
North Korean escapees urge U.S. to promote human rights, information access
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement