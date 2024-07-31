Trending
July 31, 2024 / 2:46 PM

Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, suggests cuts to come in September

By Doug Cunningham
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he won't wait until inflation drops to 2% to cut rates. Inflation is down to 3% from a high of over 8% in 2022. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
July 31 (UPI) -- While the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates as soon as September, rates remained unchanged Wednesday afternoon after the bank's July meeting on Wednesday.

During that meeting, the Fed decided to hold interest rates steady at about 5.3 percent.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, economists think chances the Fed will cut rates in September are 85%.

According to reporting by the New York Times, the Fed's decision on a rate cut will come on Sept. 18, when policymakers next meet. Investors widely expect a cut to come then.

The Federal Reserve seeks to curb inflation while sustaining a strong labor market. The central bank's inflation target is 2% and interest rates have stayed high for one year in the fight against inflation.

"For a long time, since inflation arrived, it's been right to mainly focus on inflation. But now that inflation has come down and the labor market has indeed cooled off, we're going to be looking at both mandates. They're in much better balance," Powell said at an Economic Club meeting in Washington.

The rate of inflation has dropped substantially from a peak of over 8% in 2022 down to 3% for the month of June.

On July 15 Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he would not wait until inflation is down to 2% to begin interest rate cuts.

"The implication of that is that if you wait until inflation gets all the way down to 2%, you've probably waited too long, because the tightening that you're doing, or the level of tightness that you have, is still having effects which will probably drive inflation below 2%," Powell said.

The U.S. economy rose sharply in the second quarter, with GDP up a higher-than-expected 2.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Payroll company ADP's National Employment Report said Wednesday that according to its records private sector job creation fell to 122,000 jobs in July while annual pay for workers was up 4.8% over 2023.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its July jobs report Friday.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in June.

