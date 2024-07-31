Trending
July 31, 2024 / 9:25 AM

Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO

By Doug Cunningham
Boeing on Wednesday announced Robert K. "Kelly" Ortberg as its new CEO. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
1 of 2 | Boeing on Wednesday announced Robert K. "Kelly" Ortberg as its new CEO. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Boeing's board of directors said Friday it has elected Robert K. "Kelly" Ortberg as Boeing's new president and CEO.

Ortberg who will take over the roles from departing CEO Dave Calhoun and serve on the company's board of directors beginning Aug. 8, said he was "extremely honored and humbled to join this iconic company."

"Boeing has a tremendous and rich history as a leader and pioneer in our industry, and I'm committed to working together with the more than 170,000 dedicated employees of the company to continue that tradition, with safety and quality at the forefront," Ortberg said.

Ortberg has 35 years of aerospace executive experience. He started as an engineer with Texas Instruments in 1983, then joined Rockwell Collins in 1987.

After moving up through the ranks there, Ortberg became president and CEO in 2013. He presided over a merger with United Technologies and RTX, retiring from RTX in 2021.

Ortberg is also a former chair of the Aerospace Industries Association Board of Governors.

Boeing Chairman of the Board Steven Mollenkopf said in a statement that Ortberg was chosen after a thorough search process and he has the right skills and experience to lead Boeing.

"Kelly is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry, with a well-earned reputation for building strong teams and running complex engineering and manufacturing companies," Mollenkopf said.

Boeing announced in March that former CEO Dave Calhoun would step down by the end of 2024. Calhoun left following multiple issues with the company's 737 jets.

As Calhoun left, Boeing Chairman of the Board Larry Kellner also decided not to seek re-election and was replaced by Mollenkopf.

Mollenkopf thanked Calhoun for his "strong leadership" at Boeing.

