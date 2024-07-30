Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 30, 2024 / 12:06 AM

U.S. unveils $1.7B in lethal assistance for Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) listens to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as they hold a bilateral meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris, on June 7, 2024. On Monday, the United States unveiled a $1.7 billion worth of weaponry for Ukraine. File Photo by U.s. Embassy France/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) listens to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as they hold a bilateral meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris, on June 7, 2024. On Monday, the United States unveiled a $1.7 billion worth of weaponry for Ukraine. File Photo by U.s. Embassy France/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday unveiled $1.7 billion in lethal assistance for Ukraine as the upcoming U.S. presidential looms large over the future of American assistance for the besieged ally.

The package includes $1.5 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which sees the United States secure the weaponry and training from partners and companies, and $200 million authorized under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which sees the weaponry taken from U.S. stockpiles.

Advertisement

"I am deeply grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, Congress and its both parties and the entire American people for today's announcement of two U.S. military aid packages totaling $1.7 billion," President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said on X.

The package paid from USAI funds includes "capabilities to augment Ukraine's air defenses, fires and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said in a statement with a list showing it includes, among other lethal aid, munitions and ammunition for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which have proved effective in the theater to down cruise missiles and drones.

Advertisement

Air defense interceptors, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, small arms, demolitions equipment and other ancillary equipment will be supplied to Ukraine under the drawdown.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday that they will deploy the new assistance "as quickly as possible."

"As President Biden has made clear, the United States and the International coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine."

Zelensky said on Monday that he has seen firsthand how U.S. assistance permits them to "save lives and protect people from Russian attacks."

The packages represent the 20th bought with USAI funds and the 26th taken from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine since August of 2021.

But the drawdown is the ninth assistance package authorized by President Joe Biden since he signed the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act on April 24, which provided an additional nearly $61 billion in Congress-approved funding for Ukraine's defense.

Since the war began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the United States has committed more than $55.4 billion to defend the besieged ally, making it by far Ukraine's largest backer.

The assistance comes as the United States is in a heated and close presidential race where former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee going up against Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Advertisement

While Harris is expected to stand by Ukraine's side if elected to the White House, and has repeatedly said in her role as vice president that her support for Ukraine is "unwavering," comments Trump has made have raised questions about the future of U.S. support for Kyiv.

Trump has repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioned U.S. funding for Ukraine and has boasted he could end the war in 24 hours.

Zelensky and Trump recently held a phone call, following which the Ukrainian leader said in a statement that they agreed to meet to discuss steps that they can take to "make peace fair and truly lasting."

Seemingly in reference to this uncertain situation, Zelensky said the assistance unveiled Monday "shows America's strength and leadership in the face of aggression and terror."

"The stronger such leadership, the more stable the world," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Justice Department to monitor primary election in Arizona's Maricopa County
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department to monitor primary election in Arizona's Maricopa County
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced it will deploy staff to monitor Tuesday's primary election for Arizona's Maricopa County to ensure compliance with federal voting rights.
House task force members named to lead bipartisan investigation into Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House task force members named to lead bipartisan investigation into Trump assassination attempt
July 29 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries named thirteen House members Monday to a bipartisan task force that will investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper withdraws name from Harris' VP contest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper withdraws name from Harris' VP contest
July 29 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday night that he was withdrawing from the race to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.
Alma Powell, wife of late Gen. Colin Powell, dies at 86
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alma Powell, wife of late Gen. Colin Powell, dies at 86
July 29 (UPI) -- Alma Johnson Powell, the wife of deceased Secretary of State Colin Powell, died Sunday. She was 86.
Park Fire grows to more than 37K acres, making it sixth-largest in California history
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Park Fire grows to more than 37K acres, making it sixth-largest in California history
July 29 (UPI) -- The Park Fire in northern California has grown to 373,357 acres, making it the sixth-largest ever wildfire in the state.
Biden commemorates Civil Rights Act with call to 'restore faith in Supreme Court'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden commemorates Civil Rights Act with call to 'restore faith in Supreme Court'
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for expanding civil rights in America by "preventing abuse of presidential power and restoring faith in the U.S. Supreme Court," during a speech to mark the Civil Rights Act' 60th anniversary.
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
July 29 (UPI) -- Three suspects have been arrested and two remain at large in the gang-related slaying of 26-year-old rapper Julio Foolio in June in Tampa, Fla., police said Monday.
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
July 29 (UPI) -- A 4.9 earthquake hit Southern California on Monday afternoon local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Energy Department says it has replenished the 180 million barrels of oil withdrawn from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid high gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
July 29 (UPI) -- Dollywood, the theme park partly owned by and named after famed country singer Dolly Parton, was hit with heavy rains and flooding on Sunday, which trapped visitors at the amusement park and resort in eastern Tennessee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement