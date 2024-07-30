U.S. unveils $1.7B in lethal assistance for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) listens to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as they hold a bilateral meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris, on June 7, 2024. On Monday, the United States unveiled a $1.7 billion worth of weaponry for Ukraine. File Photo by U.s. Embassy France/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday unveiled $1.7 billion in lethal assistance for Ukraine as the upcoming U.S. presidential looms large over the future of American assistance for the besieged ally. The package includes $1.5 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which sees the United States secure the weaponry and training from partners and companies, and $200 million authorized under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which sees the weaponry taken from U.S. stockpiles. Advertisement

"I am deeply grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, Congress and its both parties and the entire American people for today's announcement of two U.S. military aid packages totaling $1.7 billion," President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said on X.

The package paid from USAI funds includes "capabilities to augment Ukraine's air defenses, fires and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said in a statement with a list showing it includes, among other lethal aid, munitions and ammunition for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which have proved effective in the theater to down cruise missiles and drones.

Air defense interceptors, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, small arms, demolitions equipment and other ancillary equipment will be supplied to Ukraine under the drawdown.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday that they will deploy the new assistance "as quickly as possible."

"As President Biden has made clear, the United States and the International coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine."

Zelensky said on Monday that he has seen firsthand how U.S. assistance permits them to "save lives and protect people from Russian attacks."

The packages represent the 20th bought with USAI funds and the 26th taken from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine since August of 2021.

But the drawdown is the ninth assistance package authorized by President Joe Biden since he signed the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act on April 24, which provided an additional nearly $61 billion in Congress-approved funding for Ukraine's defense.

Since the war began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the United States has committed more than $55.4 billion to defend the besieged ally, making it by far Ukraine's largest backer.

The assistance comes as the United States is in a heated and close presidential race where former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee going up against Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

While Harris is expected to stand by Ukraine's side if elected to the White House, and has repeatedly said in her role as vice president that her support for Ukraine is "unwavering," comments Trump has made have raised questions about the future of U.S. support for Kyiv.

Trump has repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioned U.S. funding for Ukraine and has boasted he could end the war in 24 hours.

Zelensky and Trump recently held a phone call, following which the Ukrainian leader said in a statement that they agreed to meet to discuss steps that they can take to "make peace fair and truly lasting."

Seemingly in reference to this uncertain situation, Zelensky said the assistance unveiled Monday "shows America's strength and leadership in the face of aggression and terror."

"The stronger such leadership, the more stable the world," he said.