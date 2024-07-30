Trending
Southern California evacuations ordered as more than dozen wildfires plague state

By Sheri Walsh
Firefighters wait for supplies and orders before attacking the Park Fire, which has burned 383,619 acres Tuesday according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), in Tehama County, Calif. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says a 42-year-old man from Chico was arrested for allegedly pushing a burning car into a gully which set off the Park Fire. As of Tuesday, according to Cal Fire, the fire was 14% contained. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
July 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters are battling 15 fires in California, including two massive wildfires as the Park Fire in Northern California erupted into the fifth largest in state history Tuesday. Another wildfire prompted mass evacuations in Southern California.

The Nixon Fire ignited Monday afternoon in Riverside County, and quickly grew to 3,750 acres with 0% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as the Riverside County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders. Southern California air regulators have issued a smoke advisory through Tuesday night due to the fire.

The Park Fire, which authorities say was deliberately set nearly a week ago in Northern California, continues to burn in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties and has grown to nearly 600 square miles. The fire has destroyed nearly 200 structures, including homes, and was 14% contained on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

More than 5,300 firefighters are battling the fire from the air and ground, as Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea warned residents not to defy mandatory evacuation orders.

"If the fire blows over, I can't make any promise or guarantee that we can get up there to save your life," Honea told reporters.

The Park Fire escalated Tuesday to become California's fifth largest wildfire in state history at 383,619 acres. The largest wildfire in California state history was the August Complex fire which burned more than a million acres in 2020.

Cal Fire warned residents that 95% of all wildfires are caused by human activity.

"Simple actions such as following fire safety guidelines and avoiding activities that can spark fires are vital in reducing the risk," the department said in a post on X. "Additionally, having a go bag packed with essentials and being prepared for an emergency can make a significant difference in ensuring personal and community safety."

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico, has been charged with felony arson and is being held without bail, after witnesses said they saw him push a burning car into a gully last Wednesday, according to prosecutors. Court records show Stout has two prior felony convictions.

"For reckless arson, the upper term is four years. With his prior strikes, you can double that. Not make it 25 to life, but you can double that," Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said, as he revealed Stout's blood alcohol content was above the legal limit when he was arrested Thursday.

Fire crews have been battling the Park Fire in 90-degree heat and will face triple-digit temperatures in the Chico area starting Thursday and into the weekend.

The fire has also reached Lassen Volcanic National Park "three years after the Dixie Fire consumed much of the western portion," the park said in a post on Facebook after closing the area to visitors.

"Visitors have been evacuated from all campgrounds and reservations have been canceled. All park employees have been evacuated from park housing and their homes in the community," the park wrote. "Staff are scrambling to save historic artifacts stored in the 1927 Loomis Museum."

