Man executed in parking lot of Philadelphia mosque; police search for suspect, motive

July 30 (UPI) -- A 43-year-old man was executed Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a Philadelphia mosque, according to authorities who are searching for a suspect and a motive behind the homicide.

The victim, whose identity was not released to the public, was shot multiple times in the chest and torso and at least once in the head as he was walking through the parking lot of a mosque in the 1500 block of Germantown Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the victim was walking with another person to attend prayer service at the place of worship when a man dressed in dark clothing came up from behind and shot him with a large caliber semi-automatic weapon.

The victim collapsed to the asphalt and the shooter stood over him and continued firing.

"It's all caught on camera," Small said.

The shooting was seen by at least one witness and numerous private surveillance cameras, one of which captures the suspect fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

"Clearly an execution-type homicide," Small added.

Advertisement

Police responded to the scene following multiple calls of shots fired and found 17 spent shell casings and the gunshot victim, who was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m.

The place of worship where the shooting occurred has been identified as the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society of Philadelphia's Kensington section.

"Violence outside of a house of worship is deeply painful and traumatizing for those simply showing up to worship and practice their faith," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement following the shooting.

"As an investigation into this killing proceeds, I'm praying for Philadelphia's Al-Aqsa Islamic Society community, a place I've been several times, and hoping they find peace in each other and in their faith."

Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat for the state, said his office was "tracking" the shooting as he offered law enforcement "support and hope" amid their investigation.

"Everyone should be able to practice their faith in a safe environment," he said.