Kamala Harris to 'lay out her vision' for presidential run in Georgia rally

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks after meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Vice President's ceremonial office at the White House on July 25. She will speak at a rally in Georgia on Tuesday. Photo by Kenny Holston/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta on Tuesday to rally support for her presidential bid. Georgia is a historically red state that voted Democrat in the 2020 presidential election, with President Joe Biden winning the state by 12,000 votes of former President Donald Trump and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock elected to the Senate to help the party keep control of the chamber. Advertisement

Harris for President Communications Director Michael Taylor told a call with reporters Harris will "continue to lay out her vision" in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Ossoff, Warnock and Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia House member and gubernatorial candidate, will join Harris, who will be introduced by a graduate of historically Black Morehouse College.

Local Georgia reproductive rights advocates and rapper Megan Thee Stallion are expected to round out the speakers at Harris's rally, ABC News reported.

Since Biden announced that he would leave the race, Harris' campaign has raised more than $200 million and signed up more than 170,000 volunteers.

"The vice president is energizing and mobilizing our base," Dan Kanninen, Harris's battleground state director said. "Having a candidate who can mobilize our key Biden-Harris coalition, talking about the issues that resonate with Georgians ... make that state in play."

Kannienen said because of the closeness of the race in 2020, he expects Georgia to be even more competitive with the campaigning there more intense.

"I continue to be very clear with our partners and with our own staff," Kannienen said. "This campaign will not get comfortable. We jumped in just 100 days ago against an opponent who has shown he's willing to do anything to win.

"This is going to be an incredibly close race just like it was in 2020. But just like four years ago, we are going to win this thing."