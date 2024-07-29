Advertisement
July 29, 2024 / 9:27 AM

1 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park

By Clyde Hughes

July 29 (UPI) -- One person was killed and six others hurt in a mass shooting at a park in Rochester, N.Y., Sunday evening.

Rochester Police Capt. Greg Bello said he did not know what led to the shooting at Maplewood Park or if one or more shooters were involved. He said it appeared to be a peaceful day at the park where families and friends had gathered to picnic when shots ran out.

Bello identified the person who was killed as "an adult in their 20s" but did not release further details.

Another person suffered life-threatening injuries from the incident. He said other shooting victims may not be identified because they left by private vehicle.

Officials said some victims were also taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

He said authorities are looking for one or possibly more people who left the scene at the time of the shooting.

"Everyone was out barbequing, having a good time, [when someone] decided to pull out a gun for whatever reason," Bello said, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. "Obviously, that's incredibly unacceptable in our society."

Rochester officials said people had been out in the park all day when the shooting occurred but confirmed there was a party happening there by one group at that time. The Monroe County Sheriff's Department and the New York State Police assisted the Rochester Police.

