Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2024 / 6:57 PM

Biden commemorates Civil Rights Act with call to 'restore faith in Supreme Court'

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden leaves the White House in Washington DC on Monday to head to Austin, Texas where he gave a speech to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. Biden called for expanding civil rights in America by “preventing abuse of presidential power and restoring faith in the U.S. Supreme Court." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
President Joe Biden leaves the White House in Washington DC on Monday to head to Austin, Texas where he gave a speech to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. Biden called for expanding civil rights in America by “preventing abuse of presidential power and restoring faith in the U.S. Supreme Court." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for expanding civil rights in America by "preventing abuse of presidential power and restoring faith in the U.S. Supreme Court," during a speech Monday to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"In a great society, no one should be left behind. It's time for us to come to see that every American gets a decent break and a fair chance to make good," Biden said in remarks at the Lyndon Johnson Presidential Library in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

The Civil Rights Act was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 and outlawed segregation in business establishments, public schools and other public places, while prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The act also established the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Advertisement

"A defining moment that has since opened doors for all Americans regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, national origin. Together with the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act, these three landmark laws he signed are remarkable," Biden said.

Related

"Now, we live in a different era. In recent years, extreme opinions that the Supreme Court has handed down have undermined long-established civil rights principles and protections."

"In 2022, the court overrode Roe v. Wade and the right to choose. It had been the law of the land for 50 years," Biden said. "And most recently and most shockingly, the Supreme Court established in Trump v. The United States a dangerous precedent. They ruled as you know that the president of the United States has immunity for potential crimes he may have committed while in office."

Earlier Monday, Biden proposed major changes to the Supreme Court and called on Congress to pass limits on presidential immunity, in the wake of the court's recent ruling on a case brought by former President Donald Trump, in addition to a "binding" code of ethics to curb conflicts of interest and term limits for Supreme Court justices.

Advertisement

"I served as a U.S. senator for 36 years, including as a chairman and ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. I have overseen more Supreme Court nominations as senator, vice president and president than anyone living today," Biden said.

"We've had term limits for presidents of the United States for nearly 75 years after the Truman administration. And I believe we should have term limits for Supreme Court justices of the United States, as well."

While there are no term limits for the U.S. House or Senate, Biden is proposing term limits for the Supreme Court of 18 years, with presidential appointments every two years.

"I'm also calling for a constitutional amendment, called 'No one is Above the Law Amendment,'" Biden added. "It holds there is no immunity for crimes a former president committed while in office."

"And I'm calling for a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court's current code of ethics is weak and even more frightening, voluntary," Biden said. "Under the reform I propose, justices would be required to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity and recuse themselves from cases where they or their spouses have a financial or other conflict of interest."

Advertisement

On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson called Biden's Supreme Court reforms "dead on arrival."

"It is telling that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding, simply because they disagree with some of the court's recent decisions. This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris administration is dead on arrival in the House," Johnson wrote Monday in a post on X.

Upon arriving in Austin, Biden responded to a reporter's question about Johnson's remark, saying "I think that's what he is -- dead on arrival."

Latest Headlines

Alma Powell, wife of late Gen. Colin Powell, dies at 86
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Alma Powell, wife of late Gen. Colin Powell, dies at 86
July 29 (UPI) -- Alma Johnson Powell, the wife of deceased Secretary of State Colin Powell, died Sunday. She was 86.
Park Fire grows to more than 37K acres, making it sixth-largest in California history
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Park Fire grows to more than 37K acres, making it sixth-largest in California history
July 29 (UPI) -- The Park Fire in northern California has grown to 373,357 acres, making it the sixth-largest ever wildfire in the state.
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
July 29 (UPI) -- Three suspects have been arrested and two remain at large in the gang-related slaying of 26-year-old rapper Julio Foolio in June in Tampa, Fla., police said Monday.
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
July 29 (UPI) -- A 4.9 earthquake hit Southern California on Monday afternoon local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Energy Department says it has replenished the 180 million barrels of oil withdrawn from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid high gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
July 29 (UPI) -- Dollywood, the theme park partly owned by and named after famed country singer Dolly Parton, was hit with heavy rains and flooding on Sunday, which trapped visitors at the amusement park and resort in eastern Tennessee.
Caribbean, U.S. on alert as tropical wave may strengthen next month
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Caribbean, U.S. on alert as tropical wave may strengthen next month
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a feature over the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance of evolving into a tropical storm before approaching the United States during early August.
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
July 29 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and five others wounded in a mass shooting at a park in Rochester, N.Y. Sunday evening.
FBI to conduct 'victim interview' with Trump on assassination attempt
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FBI to conduct 'victim interview' with Trump on assassination attempt
July 29 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump sat down with the FBI for what is being called a "standard victim interview" in connection with the assassination attempt on him on July 13, officials said on Monday.
Biden proposes Supreme Court changes including term limits, code of conduct
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden proposes Supreme Court changes including term limits, code of conduct
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Monday steps to reform the U.S. Supreme Court in presidential power, aiming at the court's immunity ruling and term limits for justices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dramatic twist of betrayal in Sinaloa Cartel arrests
Dramatic twist of betrayal in Sinaloa Cartel arrests
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement