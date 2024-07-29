Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2024 / 11:51 PM

Justice Department to monitor primary election in Arizona's Maricopa County

By Sheri Walsh
The U.S. Department of Justice has announced it will deploy staff to monitor Tuesday’s primary election for Arizona’s Maricopa County to ensure compliance with federal voting rights, as the Maricopa County elections office reminded voters to bring proof of identity to the polls. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The U.S. Department of Justice has announced it will deploy staff to monitor Tuesday’s primary election for Arizona’s Maricopa County to ensure compliance with federal voting rights, as the Maricopa County elections office reminded voters to bring proof of identity to the polls. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced it will deploy staff to monitor Tuesday's primary election for Arizona's Maricopa County to ensure compliance with federal voting rights.

In a statement released Monday, the Justice Department said it is tasked with enforcing the "federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot."

Advertisement

While the Justice Department did not elaborate on why it was focusing on Maricopa County, the county elections officer reminded voters Monday to bring identification to the polls.

"Every voter is required to show proof of identity when voting in person," Maricopa County Elections office wrote in a post on X that also shows images of an Arizona driver's license, a tribal enrollment card or a government-issued ID.

Maricopa County is considered a battleground county that is vital to a candidate's chances in the state. Former President Donald Trump won the county and carried the state in 2016. President Joe Biden won Maricopa County and carried Arizona in 2020.

Advertisement

In April, four years after the 2020 election, a grand jury indicted eleven fake electors and seven Trump allies -- including former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser John Eastman -- for attempting to overturn the election results.

The nine-count indictment accused the 18 Republicans of signing a false document, claiming to be the "duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president of the United States from the state of Arizona."

In May, Eastman pleaded not guilty to several Arizona conspiracy and forgery felonies in the alleged scheme.

While the Justice Department did not indicate Tuesday's monitoring has anything to do with the 2020 election, it did reveal it "regularly deploys staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country."

The department also said it "deploys federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order."

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. unveils $1.7B in lethal assistance for Ukraine
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
U.S. unveils $1.7B in lethal assistance for Ukraine
July 30 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday unveiled $1.7 billion in lethal assistance for Ukraine as the upcoming U.S. presidential looms large over the future of American assistance for the besieged ally.
House task force members named to lead bipartisan investigation into Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House task force members named to lead bipartisan investigation into Trump assassination attempt
July 29 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries named thirteen House members Monday to a bipartisan task force that will investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper withdraws name from Harris' VP contest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper withdraws name from Harris' VP contest
July 29 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday night that he was withdrawing from the race to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.
Alma Powell, wife of late Gen. Colin Powell, dies at 86
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alma Powell, wife of late Gen. Colin Powell, dies at 86
July 29 (UPI) -- Alma Johnson Powell, the wife of deceased Secretary of State Colin Powell, died Sunday. She was 86.
Park Fire grows to more than 37K acres, making it sixth-largest in California history
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Park Fire grows to more than 37K acres, making it sixth-largest in California history
July 29 (UPI) -- The Park Fire in northern California has grown to 373,357 acres, making it the sixth-largest ever wildfire in the state.
Biden commemorates Civil Rights Act with call to 'restore faith in Supreme Court'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden commemorates Civil Rights Act with call to 'restore faith in Supreme Court'
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for expanding civil rights in America by "preventing abuse of presidential power and restoring faith in the U.S. Supreme Court," during a speech to mark the Civil Rights Act' 60th anniversary.
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
July 29 (UPI) -- Three suspects have been arrested and two remain at large in the gang-related slaying of 26-year-old rapper Julio Foolio in June in Tampa, Fla., police said Monday.
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
July 29 (UPI) -- A 4.9 earthquake hit Southern California on Monday afternoon local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Energy Department says it has replenished the 180 million barrels of oil withdrawn from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid high gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
July 29 (UPI) -- Dollywood, the theme park partly owned by and named after famed country singer Dolly Parton, was hit with heavy rains and flooding on Sunday, which trapped visitors at the amusement park and resort in eastern Tennessee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement