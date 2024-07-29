The FBI on Monday said it will conduct a 'victim interview' with former President Donald Trump to discuss the assassination attempt against him at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pa. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump agreed to sit down with the FBI for what is being called a "standard victim interview" in connection with the assassination attempt on him on July 13, officials said on Monday. Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office told reporters on a call the interview would be "a standard victim interview we do for any other victim of crime" as they seek his perspective of what happened at the rally in Butler, Pa. Advertisement

Officials did not say when the interview would take place.

The FBI on Friday confirmed in a statement that Trump was struck in the ear with a bullet "whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces" fired by the suspect, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed at the scene.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old volunteer firefighter who was attending the rally was killed in the shooting and two other people were injured.

The FBI on Monday also shared more information about Crooks and his actions during the rally, saying he "made significant efforts to conceal his activities."

"We believe his actions also show careful planning ahead of the rally," said Rojek who also described Crooks as "highly intelligent" and a "loner."

Rojek said Crooks' searches also included mass shooting events, power plants, improvised explosive devices and the attempted assassination attempt of the Slovakian prime minister. He also searched President Joe Biden and other elected officials.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Congressional committee last week that Crooks had researched how far away John F. Kennedy's assassin was when JFK was shot and killed.