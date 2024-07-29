Trending
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region

By UPI Staff

July 29 (UPI) -- A 4.9 earthquake hit Southern California on Monday afternoon local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt in the Los Angeles region, and officials said its epicenter was located near Barstow.

According to early local media reports, the temblor was felt in Calabasas, the metro area of Los Angeles, Glendale and other nearby locales.

The quake is located along the Calico fault that crosses the Mojave, one expert told KABC-TV News.

On New Year's Day this year, a magnitude 4.1 offshore earthquake rattled Southern California, as well.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

