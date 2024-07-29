Biden proposes Supreme Court changes including term limits, code of conduct

1 of 4 | President Joe Biden called for sweeping changes to the Supreme Court including limits on presidential immunity, term limits for justices and a code of conduct they must abide by. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday proposed sweeping changes to the Supreme Court aiming to rein in the powers of both the presidency and the high court. Biden called for limits on presidential immunity in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on a case brought by former President Donald Trump, term limits for Supreme Court justices and a "binding" code of ethics to curb conflicts of interest on the court. Advertisement

"In recent years, the Supreme Court has overturned long-estabilished legal precedents protecting fundamental rights. This court has gutted civil rights protections, taken away a woman's right to choose and now granted presidents broad immunity from prosecution for crimes they commit in office," the White House said in a statment.

"At the same time, recent ethics scandals involving some justices have caused the public to question the fairness and independence that are essential for the court to faithfully carry out its mission to deliver justice for all Americans."

Biden called for a constitutional amendment to clear up questions about the president's power limits, suggesting that the Supreme Court went too far in siding with Trump that presidents have broad powers while in office.

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump had some immunity for official acts while he was in office. The court said Trump has a presumption of immunity for official acts related to his role as president but does not have the same immunity for unofficial acts.

Biden at the time said the ruling set a "dangerous president" agreeing with a dissent by Justice Sonya Sonia Sotomayor who wrote that the ruling "reshapes the institution of the presidency."

"President Biden shares the Founders' belief that the president's power is limited -- not absolute -- and must ultimately resident with the people," a White House statement said. "He is a constitutional amendment that makes clear no president is above the law or immunity from prosecution for crimes committed while in office."

Biden's second proposal would have Supreme Court justices serve a limit of 18 years on the court, with presidential appointments every two years.

The White House said the move would keep any one president from having an "undue" influence and make appoints less arbitrary.

The policy comes after Trump appointed three judges to the Supreme Court including Neil Gorsuch who was placed on the court after Republicans declined to consider former President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia citing the proximity to the election, arguing the next president should select his replacement.

Trump appointee Justice Amy Coney Barrett, however, was sworn in about a week before the 2020 election after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September of that year.

He also called for a binding code of conduct for Supreme Court justices, something Democrats in Congress have tried to push over revelations of gifts given to justices, particularly Justice Clarence Thomas.

"President Biden believes that Congress should pass binding, enforceable conduct and ethics rules that require justices to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity, and rescue themselves from cases which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest," the White House said.