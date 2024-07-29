Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2024 / 10:29 PM

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper withdraws name from Harris' VP contest

By Darryl Coote
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday said he was removing his name from contention to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. Photo by Official Office of Governor Roy Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday said he was removing his name from contention to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. Photo by Official Office of Governor Roy Cooper

July 29 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday night that he was withdrawing from the race to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

Cooper had been among a handful of contenders to join Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, on the Democratic ticket come November, but said in a statement that he could not leave the North Carolina mansion right now for a shot at the White House.

Advertisement

"I strongly support Vice President Harris' campaign for president. I know she's going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role," the 67-year-old governor said.

"This just wasn't the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket. As I've said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we'll all work to make sure she wins," he added.

Related

Cooper was among a handful of Democratic contenders being considered to be Harris' pick for vice president along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Advertisement

A Democratic governor of an important battleground state in the 2024 election, Cooper was seen as strong candidate to be Harris' right-hand man as he could aid her in securing North Carolina in the election.

He was first elected to lead the state in 2016, and won re-election in 2020, after having served four terms as state attorney general.

The Tar Heel State went for former President Donald Trump in the last two elections -- though just barely.

Cooper is barred from running for governor again as the state has a two-term limit. Josh Stein of the Democratic Party is going up against Mark Robinson of the GOP and the state's lieutenant governor for the mansion.

It was not clear why Cooper decided not to be on the national ticket, but if he did leave the state to join Harris on the campaign trail, Robinson would take up his position when outside North Carolina's borders, according to North Carolina's Constitution.

After announcing online he was withdrawing from contention, Cooper spoke over the phone to White male supporters of Harris, local WRAL reported.

"Real men respect women -- their decisions, their careers -- and it's pretty clear that Donald Trump and JD Vance don't," he said in the call, according to the news organization.

Advertisement

Trump is the GOP nominee for president and Vance his running mate.

"From Trump's sexual assaults to Vance's misogynistic comments, it's pretty clear that disrespect of women permeates Donald Trump-land and MAGA Republicans. And, in fact, it's like that all over the country," he said.

MAGA is the acronym for the Make America Great Again political movement, made popular by Trump.

Cooper did not comment on his decision to remove his name from Harris' VP hat.

Latest Headlines

House task force members named to lead bipartisan investigation into Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
House task force members named to lead bipartisan investigation into Trump assassination attempt
July 29 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries named thirteen House members Monday to a bipartisan task force that will investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Alma Powell, wife of late Gen. Colin Powell, dies at 86
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alma Powell, wife of late Gen. Colin Powell, dies at 86
July 29 (UPI) -- Alma Johnson Powell, the wife of deceased Secretary of State Colin Powell, died Sunday. She was 86.
Park Fire grows to more than 37K acres, making it sixth-largest in California history
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Park Fire grows to more than 37K acres, making it sixth-largest in California history
July 29 (UPI) -- The Park Fire in northern California has grown to 373,357 acres, making it the sixth-largest ever wildfire in the state.
Biden commemorates Civil Rights Act with call to 'restore faith in Supreme Court'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden commemorates Civil Rights Act with call to 'restore faith in Supreme Court'
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for expanding civil rights in America by "preventing abuse of presidential power and restoring faith in the U.S. Supreme Court," during a speech to mark the Civil Rights Act' 60th anniversary.
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
July 29 (UPI) -- Three suspects have been arrested and two remain at large in the gang-related slaying of 26-year-old rapper Julio Foolio in June in Tampa, Fla., police said Monday.
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
July 29 (UPI) -- A 4.9 earthquake hit Southern California on Monday afternoon local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Energy Department says it has replenished the 180 million barrels of oil withdrawn from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid high gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
July 29 (UPI) -- Dollywood, the theme park partly owned by and named after famed country singer Dolly Parton, was hit with heavy rains and flooding on Sunday, which trapped visitors at the amusement park and resort in eastern Tennessee.
Caribbean, U.S. on alert as tropical wave may strengthen next month
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Caribbean, U.S. on alert as tropical wave may strengthen next month
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a feature over the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance of evolving into a tropical storm before approaching the United States during early August.
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
July 29 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and five others wounded in a mass shooting at a park in Rochester, N.Y. Sunday evening.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
Biden proposes Supreme Court changes including term limits, code of conduct
Biden proposes Supreme Court changes including term limits, code of conduct
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement