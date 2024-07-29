2nd man wounded in Trump assassination attempt discharged from hospital

James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pa., was discharged from Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital on Friday. Copenhaver was taken to the hospital after being critically injured during a shooting at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump. Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network/ Release

July 28 (UPI) -- The second spectator wounded more than two weeks ago during the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has been released from the hospital, officials said Sunday. James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pa., was discharged Friday from Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital, Dan Laurent, vice president of the health network's corporate communications said, NBC News reported. Advertisement

Copenhaver was critically injured during the July 13 shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pa. Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pa., was killed while shielding his family and David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pa., was also critically injured.

Trump's right ear was wounded in the shooting. On Friday, the FBI confirmed that the former president and current GOP presidential candidate was struck by either a bullet or a bullet fragment.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had fired from the roof of an adjacent building and was killed moments afterward by Secret Service snipers.

Following the shooting, Copenhaver's family released a statement saying he was recovering from "life-altering injuries."

Copenhaver was discharged days after Dutch, who was able to leave the hospital on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Trump late last week vowed to hold a second campaign rally in Butler, but no details concerning date or location where released.