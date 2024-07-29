3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio

July 29 (UPI) -- Three suspects have been arrested and two remain at large in the gang-related slaying of 26-year-old rapper Julio Foolio in June in Tampa, Fla., police said Monday.

The Jacksonville, Fla., rapper, whose real name is Charles Jones, was fatally shot at about 4:40 a.m. June 23 in a parking lot of a Tampa hotel.

When deputies arrived there, they found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot.

Three men were arrested in Jacksonville on Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Sean Gathright, 18; Alicia Andrews, 21; and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21.

They are facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm.

They were taken to the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Center, pending transfer to Tampa, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects at large have been identified as Rashad Murphy, 30, and Davion Murphy, 27, police said. They are facing first-degree murder charges, and carried out the shooting with Gathright.

The sheriff's office said Chance and Andrews were involved in planning the attack but didn't directly participate in the shooting.

"Let me be clear, the feud stops here," Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said at the news conference in Tampa. "All five of these defendants are facing life in the Florida state prison, even the ones that didn't pull the trigger."

The sheriff's office identified Jones as a "6 Block" gang member.

The gang has been feuding with the gangs "ATK" and "1200."

"The feud between 6 Block and its rival gangs, ATK and 1200, has spanned over a decade with dozens of murders by and against both sides," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office posted video of the arrests.

"There's no place you'll be able to hide if you commit crime in Jacksonville or any other city in the state of Florida," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Walters said on X.

Jones, who made music since 2015, was celebrating his birthday the night of his fatal shooting, according to footage he posted on his X account.