July 29, 2024 / 8:11 PM

Park Fire grows to more than 37K acres, making it sixth-largest in California history

By Allen Cone
A firefighter sets a backfire on the Park Fire on Sunday. The fire in northern California has grown to 373,357 acres, making it the sixth-largest ever wildfire in the state. It is only 12% contained. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
A firefighter sets a backfire on the Park Fire on Sunday. The fire in northern California has grown to 373,357 acres, making it the sixth-largest ever wildfire in the state. It is only 12% contained. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- The Park Fire in northern California has grown to 373,357 acres, making it the sixth-largest ever wildfire in the state.

In Cal Fire's latest update Monday afternoon, the wildfire was 12% contained. The fire, which is about 100 miles north of Sacramento, is more than 583 square miles, which is slightly larger than the city of Los Angeles at 469.

The breakdown is 315,397 acres in Tehama County and 52,859 acres in Tehama County.

The August Complex Fire in 2020 is the largest in state history at 1,032,648 million acres burned.

The fire began Wednesday, and is suspected to have been started when a person pushed a burning car into a gully.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico, is accused of pushing a flaming vehicle into a gully near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park shortly before 3 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

Aircraft continues flying over the fire to monitor it, according to CalFire. Other significant resources that have been utilized: 4,876 personnel, 33 helicopters, 434 engines, 166 dozers, 116 water tenders.

"The fire stayed active well into the night, especially on the ridges and upper slopes, CalFire said. "During the early morning hours an increase in humidity caused the fire activity to moderate. Through the night, smoke blanketed the fire area, also causing some dampening of the activity."

A factor in increased activity will be southwest winds, low fuel moistures and fire receptive fuels. Temperatures were forecast to reach triple digits.

"Fire crews will continue to re-open control lines from previous fires, where applicable, as well as establishing new lines and continuing to strengthen existing fire lines," CalFire said.

Five structures have been damaged and 109 destroyed.

The agency said damage inspection teams have completed nearly half of their inspections within the current fire perimeter and continue to identify and verify structures that have been damaged or destroyed.

"We ask that the public continue to be diligent and prepared due to erratic fire activity," CalFire said.

Evacuations have been issued for Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties.

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte, Plumas and Tehama counties.

The state obtained a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency "to help ensure the availability of resources to suppress the Park Fire."

