Crews begin containing massive Park Fire

The massive Park Fire in California, which is suspected to have been started when an arsonist pushed a burning car into a gully on Wednesday, continues to grow as crews have started to contain the blaze. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

July 28 (UPI) -- The massive Park Fire in California, which is suspected to have been started when an arsonist pushed a burning car into a gully on Wednesday, continues to grow as crews have started to contain the blaze. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said in a statement Sunday that crews have reached 12% containment as the blaze grew to more than 353,194 acres. Advertisement

"The fire is actively burning in heavy, receptive fuel beds. This allows the fire to expand rapidly. Warm, windy, and dry conditions will increase risk of extreme fire activity, similar to what the fire has done previously," Cal Fire said, adding that there would be higher temperatures and lower humidities Sunday.

Evacuation orders have been issued in Butte County, Plumas County, Shasta County and Tehama County with shelters opened for small and large animals.

So far, 66 structures have been destroyed, including homes and businesses, and five have been damaged. Authorities are currently flying aircraft over the fire to map its spread. Involved in firefighting efforts are 16 helicopters, 343 engines and 160 bulldozers.

"This is already one of the biggest fires in California history, and we're continuing to see dangerous conditions," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Our firefighters and emergency responders are working day and night to protect our communities. Californians must heed warning from local authorities and take steps to stay safe."

The governor has proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte and Tehama counties, and California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help in suppressing the fire.

"We are using every available tool to protect lives and property as our fire and emergency response teams work around the clock to combat these challenging fires," Newsom said. "Stay safe and remain alert for instructions from local authorities as dangerous fire weather conditions continue."

Cal Fire spokesperson Robert Foxworthy

The massive Park Fire in California, which is suspected tohave been started when an arsonist pushed a burning car into a gully on Wednesday,continues to grow as crews have started to contain the blaze.

that he expects the fire to burn for at least another couple of weeks.