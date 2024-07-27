Advertisement
July 27, 2024 / 5:37 PM

Kamala Harris narrows VP picks with weeks left to choose

By Ehren Wynder
Vice President Kamala Harris's shortlist of possible running mates include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris's shortlist of possible running mates include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is racing to choose a running mate before the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19 in Chicago.

The presumed Democratic nominee since President Joe Biden's recent withdrawal has undergone a "thorough" vetting process for her own vice president, her campaign told CBS News.

"The vice president has begun a process that is probably one of the most important processes and decisions that she will make during her time as a candidate for president," said campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez.

"As a campaign, we'll get ready to gear up to have an extremely strong ticket in the coming weeks."

The top names being floated include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

"The conventional wisdom is that you get someone that might help you regionally," Democratic strategist Basil Smikle told the Hill, noting Pennsylvania's proximity to battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin.

Harris also on Saturday traveled to Pittsfield, Mass., for her first presidential campaign fundraiser, raising $1.8 million, according to her campaign.

The vice president at the event acknowledged the momentum her campaign has picked up since Biden passed the torch.

"The day after I announced my campaign, we saw the best 24 hours of grassroots fundraising in presidential campaign history," she said.

Shapiro and Kelly have been on Harris' VP shortlist because of the weight their states carry on the electoral map, with Arizona holding 11 electoral votes and Pennsylvania having 19.

Kelly, a former NASA astronaut and Navy pilot, boasts an impressive resume, but he also represents a key swing state for Democrats. Biden won Arizona in 2020 but was projected to lose to Trump before he dropped out.

Some Democrats think Cooper would be Harris' top pick for running mate, citing his winning political track record and North Carolina's 16 electoral votes.

"I just think that Cooper is a complete package," said state Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue. "I don't see any vulnerabilities -- unless being a Southerner and talking a little slower might be a vulnerability in certain parts of the country."

Cooper is nearing the end of his second term as governor, and term limits prevent him from running again, freeing him up for a White House run.

Harris has precious little time to announce her pick, as the Democratic National Committee said they would like a decision by Aug. 7.

The virtual nomination could be as soon as Aug. 1 and no later than Aug. 7.

