July 27 (UPI) -- The union representing workers at Apple's Towson, Md., store said it reached the first labor deal with the tech giant. The tentative labor agreement Friday, which is the first of its kind for any U.S. Apple workers, was touted as a "historic" milestone by the union. Advertisement

The 85 retail employees represented by the International Association of Machinists union are set to vote on whether to ratify the agreement in August.

The Machinists union said the contract includes pay increases averaging 10% over the three-year term of the contract, an increase in starting pay for some job positions, scheduling protections for part- and full-time workers and a disciplinary process with "protections and accountability."

Employees also would be able to maintain their current benefits and have the option to bargain over future additions.

"By reaching a tentative agreement with Apple, we are giving our members a voice in their futures and a strong first step toward further gains," the union said a statement, adding it now plans to win the right to represent retail workers at other stores.

Workers at the Towson Apple store have been seeking to win their first contract since they voted in June 2022 to join the Machinists union. This past May, they voted to authorize a strike without providing a deadline after they accused the company of stalling negotiations.

Despite voting to unionize long before the Towson Apple workers, notable unionization efforts at Starbucks and Amazon have not yet produced labor agreements for their workers.

Apple's store in Oklahoma City is the only other one where workers have voted to unionize. Those workers, represented by the Communications Workers of America, also have not yet gotten a labor deal.

Apple owns and operates some 270 retail stores in the United States.