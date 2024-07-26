Trending
July 26, 2024 / 3:58 PM

Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment

By Ehren Wynder
Donald Trump has repeatedly referenced his assassination attempt at rallies, telling supporters (this week, pictured) that he "took a bullet for democracy." Photo by David Jensen/EPA-EFE
July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and his former physician rejected FBI director Christopher Wray director Christopher Wray's suggestion that anything other than a bullet struck the former president's ear at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn't sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively "uneventful" -- Wrong! That's why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels," Trump said in a lengthy Truth Social post Thursday.

Wray on Wednesday testified to Congress that it was yet unclear whether a bullet or a piece of shrapnel struck Trump's ear.

"I think with respect to former President Trump, there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," Wray said in response to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan asking if the FBI had accounted for all bullets fired by the shooter.

"It's conceivable -- although as I sit here right now I don't know whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have also landed somewhere else."

The FBI still is investigating bullet fragments found at the rally site, including shrapnel found near Trump's stage, to confirm what exactly hit his ear.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who served as Trump's White House physician, weighed in on Friday with a statement on Truth Social.

"There was no evidence it was anything other than a bullet," the statement read. "Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else."

Jackson referenced his experience as an emergency medicine physician in the Navy for over 20 years and as a White House physician of 14 years and wrote that he had been treating Trump since the incident and agrees with the assessment made by doctors at Butler Memorial Hospital the day of the shooting.

Butler Memorial Hospital has not yet released medical reports regarding the incident.

Trump has frequently referenced the assassination attempt at campaign rallies, telling supporters he "took a bullet for democracy."

The House on Wednesday voted unanimously to establish a task force to investigate the attempt on Trump's life.

The task force will be made up of six Democrats and seven Republicans to "understand what went wrong."

