Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2024 / 7:28 PM

Ex-Mueller investigator Peter Strzok reaches settlement with DOJ over anti-Trump texts

By Ehren Wynder
After his texts disparaging former President Donald Trump were leaked, Peter Strzok was removed from the Russian election interference investigation before eventually being fired from the FBI. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
After his texts disparaging former President Donald Trump were leaked, Peter Strzok was removed from the Russian election interference investigation before eventually being fired from the FBI. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday settled a lawsuit with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was fired from the bureau in 2018 over what he claimed was a violation of his privacy.

Strzok, an FBI veteran who aided in the investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, was fired over text messages he exchanged with former FBI attorney Lisa Page disparaging former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

His lawyers on Friday said the U.S. government agreed to pay Strzok $1.2 million.

Strzok sued the FBI and Justice Department in 2019 alleging they unlawfully disclosed his private text messages.

Related

When the texts came to light, FBI special counsel Robert Mueller removed Strzok from the special counsel's office to a lower-level human resources position before his eventual firing.

"The FBI fired Special Agent Strzok because of his protected political speech in violation of his rights under the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States," the lawsuit argued.

In his texts, Strzok said he was "scared for our organization" if Trump were to take office. As president, Trump repeatedly criticized the FBI, including its director Christopher Wray, whom he appointed.

Advertisement

Trump and other Republicans have since seized on the texts in an effort to discredit the investigation. The former president has made Strzok a frequent target on social media while denouncing the Russia investigation as a "witch hunt."

Strzok still has an ongoing lawsuit with the Justice Department on two other counts, claiming that the department also violated his constitutional rights and that his firing was politically motivated.

He is seeking to be reinstated to the FBI so he can retire with full benefits.

Page, who left the bureau in 2018, also settled a lawsuit with Justice Department alleging it violated her privacy. Her lawyer did not disclose the amount she was awarded, but said it was less than Strzok's payout.

Former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were also fired after Trump took office.

The Justice Department in 2021 settled a lawsuit from McCabe alleging he was fired for political reasons. The department reinstated McCabe so he could retire with full benefits and collect about $200,000 in missed pension payments.

Latest Headlines

After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.
July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Friday vowed to return to Butler, Pa., to hold a rally in the same town where a would-be assassin's bullet nearly ended his life two weeks ago.
Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and his former physician rejected FBI director Christopher Wray director Christopher Wray's suggestion that anything other than a bullet struck the former president's ear.
Gallup: LGBTQ+ adults coming out younger as society becomes more accepting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gallup: LGBTQ+ adults coming out younger as society becomes more accepting
July 26 (UPI) -- Young LGBTQ+ people are coming out nearly a decade earlier than their elder counterparts, according to a recent Gallup poll.
Autopsy shows Illinois police-shooting victim died from gunshot to face
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Autopsy shows Illinois police-shooting victim died from gunshot to face
July 26 (UPI) -- An autopsy reported released Friday said Illinois police shooting victim Sonya Massey died from a gunshot wound to the head from Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson.
Commerce Department recommends $575M for more coastal climate change resilience
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Commerce Department recommends $575M for more coastal climate change resilience
July 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Friday the department and NOAA are recommending $575 million in funding for 19 projects to boost coastal climate resilience.
Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
A storm will take shape just off the United States East Coast and is forecast to track west later this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Friday nominated Air Force Maj. Gen. Jennifer M. Short as a new senior military assistant to the secretary of Defense.
Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
July 26 (UPI) -- Over 80 pounds of brightly colored purple fentanyl powder was seized from two separate vehicles during attempts to cross the Mexico-U.S. border in California this week.
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
July 26 (UPI) -- Martin Indyk, an Australia-born former U.S. ambassador died, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which he helped found, announced. He was 73 years old.
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration Friday announced new artificial intelligence actions as Apple signed on to voluntary commitments in line with the administration's previous AI executive order.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement