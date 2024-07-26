Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2024 / 4:00 AM

GAO finds another $2B in military aid for Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden hold a joint press conference on the sidelines of the G7 Summit hosted by Italy in Apulia region, in Savelletri, in June. On Thursday, the Government Accountability Office said it found an additional $2 billion that can go to Ukraine's defense. File Photo by US Embassy in Italy/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden hold a joint press conference on the sidelines of the G7 Summit hosted by Italy in Apulia region, in Savelletri, in June. On Thursday, the Government Accountability Office said it found an additional $2 billion that can go to Ukraine's defense. File Photo by US Embassy in Italy/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Miscalculations in the value of weaponry the United States has sent to Ukraine has again been uncovered, increasing the Pentagon's purse to supply its besieged ally by another $2 billion.

At more than $53 billion in military assistance, the United States is by far Ukraine's largest backer in its two-year war against Russia.

Advertisement

Last year, the Pentagon notified Congress that it had overvalued some of the defense articles it sent to Ukraine by about $6.2 billion. Because of this miscalculation, the Government Accountability Office was directed by Congress through the passing of the omnibus Consolidated Appropriation Act spending bill late last year to audit funds appropriate to support Ukraine.

The GAO report was published Thursday identifying "additional reductions in values" totally nearly $2 billion.

Related

It said the majority of the miscalculations concerned what are called OM&S, which are items that are used in normal operations, such as spare parts, ammunition and missiles.

The miscalculations are in connection to presidential drawdowns, meaning items taken from Pentagon stockpiles.

The report states the Department of Defense valued some of the items not based on their value at the time they were taken from U.S. stockpiles but from the cost to replace them.

Advertisement

The GAO said in explanation that several of the items given to Ukraine were past their normal operating life, meaning they had a value of zero dollars but they were recorded at a cost greater than that.

For example, the United States provided Ukraine with 10 vehicles it valued at $7 million. However, the book value of each vehicle was zero, meaning that there was $7 million for an additional drawdown authority.

To prevent further miscalculations, the GAO is recommending that Congress clarify the definition of "value" concerning the president's drawdown authority and the Pentagon to create drawdown authority-specific guidance.

As of March, President Joe Biden authorized an unprecedented 45 drawdowns at a value of nearly $24 billion. Between September 1961 when the drawdown authority was established and July of 2021, there were 94 uses of the authority, totally nearly $3 billion, or $8.5 billion when adjusted for inflation.

Latest Headlines

U.S. indicts, offers $10 million reward for North Korean hacker
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
U.S. indicts, offers $10 million reward for North Korean hacker
July 26 (UPI) -- The United States indicted a North Korean hacker for cyberattacks that helped steal military and nuclear secrets and offered a $10 million reward for information about him, multiple agencies announced Thursday.
Families of American hostages feel 'optimistic' over prospects of Gaza cease-fire deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Families of American hostages feel 'optimistic' over prospects of Gaza cease-fire deal
July 26 (UPI) -- Families of Americans held hostage by Hamas said they feel "optimistic" about the prospects of securing a cease-fire deal with the Iran proxy militia and the release of their loved ones.
Two men plead guilty in China-backed scheme targeting Falun Gong
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two men plead guilty in China-backed scheme targeting Falun Gong
July 26 (UPI) -- Two people, including a Chinese national, have pleaded guilty to bribing an Internal Revenue Service agent as part of a Beijing-backed scheme targeting the U.S. tax-exempt status of a controversial religious movement.
Human smuggling operation cracked by Justice Department
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Human smuggling operation cracked by Justice Department
July 26 (UPI) -- Eight members of a human smuggling ring that operates in Guatemala, Mexico and the United States were indicted and two were arrested, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
July 26 (UPI) -- Two top leaders of the Sinaloa drug cartel, one of Mexico's most dominant criminal organizations, have been arrested by U.S law enforcement personnel, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
July 25 (UPI) -- A California man was arrested early Thursday on accusations of starting the massive Park Fire that erupted a day earlier with a flaming car, fire officials said.
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
July 25 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's civil $464 million fraud case has refused to recuse himself, he announced Thursday, denying that he had an improper conversation with a lawyer. 
Biden, Harris meet with Netanyahu, press him on cease-fire in Gaza conflict
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden, Harris meet with Netanyahu, press him on cease-fire in Gaza conflict
July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday to discuss the United States' relationship with Israel amid growing pressure to end the war in Gaza.
NOAA collaboration with veterans group will advance science, search for military remains
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NOAA collaboration with veterans group will advance science, search for military remains
July 25 (UPI) -- Federal weather experts and veterans officials have inked an unusual agreement to share data and scientific information that will benefit two prominent agencies, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
July 25 (UPI) -- Former First Lady Melania Trump's first memoir will hit store shelves on Sept. 24, her publisher said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri high court blocks release of man with overturned murder conviction
Missouri high court blocks release of man with overturned murder conviction
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
Southwest Airlines ditches open seating, will move to assigned seats
Southwest Airlines ditches open seating, will move to assigned seats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement