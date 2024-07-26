Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2024 / 5:23 PM

Gallup: LGBTQ+ adults coming out younger as society becomes more accepting

By Ehren Wynder
The Gallup survey found 70% of all LGBTQ+ adults agree societal treatment has gotten better in the past decade, but younger groups were more likely to report positive changes. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
The Gallup survey found 70% of all LGBTQ+ adults agree societal treatment has gotten better in the past decade, but younger groups were more likely to report positive changes. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Young LGBTQ+ people are coming out nearly a decade earlier than their elder counterparts, coinciding with greater societal acceptance, according to a recent Gallup poll.

The new findings released Friday came from an online survey of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender people and those who identify as something other than non-heterosexual or cisgender conducted from May 1-15.

Advertisement

Most respondents said they came out before they turned 30, with 57% saying they did so by age 22. Ten percent said they came out later in life, and 18% reported they have never come out to anyone.

Respondents aged 18 to 29 said they came out at a median age of 17, while those aged 30 to 49 and 50 to 65 said they came out in their early 20s. The oldest group, 65-plus, reported a median coming-out age in their late 20s.

Related

The report also found LGBTQ+ women are more than twice as likely as men to come out by age 14.

While most participants said they believe societal treatment of LGBTQ+ people has improved in the past 10 years, younger respondents were more likely to report positive changes than older groups.

Advertisement

Additionally, about one in four respondents said they were the victims of poor treatment or harassment in the past year.

Forty-five percent of LGBTQ+ adults said they received no ill treatment in the past year.

Bisexual adults were less likely to experience harassment, with 20% saying "yes" versus 36% of gay or lesbian adults.

Significantly more bisexual people (23%) than gay or lesbian people (5%) also said they have never came out to anybody.

Gallup did not report transgender responses, citing sample size limitations.

The Gallup poll coincides with another recent report from the Human Rights Campaign that noted federal LGBTQ+ protections increased greatly under President Joe Biden than under President Donald Trump.

Federal agencies under Trump lifted many regulations protecting LGBTQ+ people from discrimination and stopped accepting civil rights complaints based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Biden during his time in office reinstated those rules per the Supreme Court's decision that LGBTQ+ people are protected from discrimination under the same rules that prohibit discrimination based on sex.

Michigan on Wednesday also banned the "gay panic" or "trans panic" legal defenses, which have been used by defendants charged with killing a gay or trans person to argue they had reacted spontaneously and violently to unwanted sexual advances.

Advertisement

"Since I took office, we expanded the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to cover the LGBTQ+ community, established the Michigan LGBTQ+ Advisory Council, and banned conversion therapy for minors," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "Our work is not done as we continue to make progress and move Michigan forward."

Latest Headlines

Autopsy shows Illinois police-shooting victim died from gunshot to face
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Autopsy shows Illinois police-shooting victim died from gunshot to face
July 26 (UPI) -- An autopsy reported released Friday said Illinois police shooting victim Sonya Massey died from a gunshot wound to the head from Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson.
Commerce Department recommends $575M for more coastal climate change resilience
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Commerce Department recommends $575M for more coastal climate change resilience
July 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Friday the department and NOAA are recommending $575 million in funding for 19 projects to boost coastal climate resilience.
Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and his former physician rejected FBI director Christopher Wray director Christopher Wray's suggestion that anything other than a bullet struck the former president's ear.
Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
A storm will take shape just off the United States East Coast and is forecast to track west later this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Friday nominated Air Force Maj. Gen. Jennifer M. Short as a new senior military assistant to the secretary of Defense.
Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
July 26 (UPI) -- Over 80 pounds of brightly colored purple fentanyl powder was seized from two separate vehicles during attempts to cross the Mexico-U.S. border in California this week.
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
July 26 (UPI) -- Martin Indyk, an Australia-born former U.S. ambassador died, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which he helped found, announced. He was 73 years old.
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration Friday announced new artificial intelligence actions as Apple signed on to voluntary commitments in line with the administration's previous AI executive order.
PCE, key fed inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in June on par with expectations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
PCE, key fed inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in June on par with expectations
July 26 (UPI) -- A key inflation indicator showed another sign of its slowing effects on Friday with the personal consumption expenditures price index increasing 1% for June and 2.5% from where it was in 2023, the Commerce Department rep
CrowdStrike says 97% of Windows sensors back online
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
CrowdStrike says 97% of Windows sensors back online
July 26 (UPI) -- A week after a routine CrowdStrike IT update led to the worldwide crash of the Microsoft Windows operating system, CEO George Kurtz said that 97%of the Windows sensors are back online.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement